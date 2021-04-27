The College of New Jersey improves their hockey game with New AstroTurf | News

EWING, NJ, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Lacrosse and field hockey teams now play on one of the most advanced hockey pitches in the world. Produced by AstroTurf, the leading innovator in synthetic turf products, Poligras Platinum is a high-tech, tufted system designed to provide optimal interaction with the ball surface and provide a consistent playing experience for today’s athletes. After training and field matches at Lions Stadium, the home of the school’s soccer and football teams, the Lacrosse and Field Hockey programs look forward to taking their game to the next level with their own dedicated playing surface .

This new field is particularly exciting for the women’s hockey and women’s lacrosse teams, both of which have won more than 10 NCAA Division III championship titles. The College of New Jersey The women’s Lacrosse team has won 12 championship titles, the most recent in 2006. The women’s hockey team has captured 11, with the most recent championship title in 2014.

“We are thrilled with how the new turf has turned out in our Field Hockey & Lacrosse facility,” said Executive Director of Athletics Amanda DeMartino. “In addition to being beautiful, it offers not only the right but also a state-of-the-art playing surface that we have been looking for. We are so excited that our student athletes can use this surface and are extremely proud of it. how the project went. “

With a state-of-the-art field at the TCNJ Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex, these teams will be the ones to keep an eye on the 2021-2022 NCAA Division III playing season. The phenomenal Sharon Pfluger leads both hockey and lacrosse programs. She is one of the very first leaders in national victories for both sports and has The College of New Jersey Lions for over 35 seasons.

The Poligras Platinum system on which the athletes will play was used during the Olympic Games in London in 2012 and in Rio in 2016, and it is one of AstroTurf’s most used products worldwide. The pitch consists of tufted polyethylene fibers and has a multidirectional closed surface that exhibits unbeatable ball rolling behavior. It also comes with a high stitch density, which makes for a much more compact look than other modern hockey systems.

“We are already getting great feedback on the performance of the field and how many athletes are enjoying the new facility,” said Melissa Twist, AstroTurf’s National Manager of Field Hockey Fields. “TCNJ has always had an exceptional hockey program. This field is well-deserved through the program’s winning history, and I am delighted to see the impact it has.”

The acquisition of the new field was made possible through AstroTurf’s association with Sourcewell, a self-sustaining government agency that is empowered by statutes to serve its members in the public sector. AstroTurf completed an end-to-end upgrade for TCNJ, installed a ball stopper and net system with 12-foot posts, as well as a new Daktronics wireless scoreboard with Playing Surface as their subcontractor.

The new field was laid over a base layer and a 26 millimeter elastic layer (E-layer), carried out by ATT Sports. AstroTurf removed the old surface layer and then installed the Poligras Platinum hockey system.

AstroTurf has a long history of innovation and leadership in the hockey world. In 1975, AstroTurf helped change the sport when the first international field hockey game was played on the company’s synthetic playing field in Montreal.

At the same time, hockey has shaped AstroTurf’s history. Always focused on providing athletes with the best possible playing surface, it was the company’s quest to develop specialist knitting materials and innovative manufacturing processes that have kept AstroTurf at the forefront of the industry and established its reputation as a leading supplier of the most elite. surfaces of hockey.

AstroTurf is recognized as the official provider of artificial surfaces for both USA Hockey and the National Field Hockey Association and a preferred supplier to FIH. With the new hockey field at The College of New Jersey, the company is also proud to be part of the journey of such an incredible group of college athletes.

