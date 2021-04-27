‘Impossible now’ – Japan’s Olympic host cities are retreating after a pandemic

Hundreds of Japanese towns and cities have been forced to rethink plans to host Olympic teams as the coronavirus will prevent public appearances and require expensive security measures.

The western city of Okuizumo spent more than $ 5 million preparing to welcome the Indian hockey team to a training camp prior to the Games, but to cancel the visit due to Covid-19.

After investing money in upgrading sports facilities, Okuizomo declined when it became clear that it should provide bubbly biosecurity measures with regular virus testing and medical care.

“We wanted one of the world’s best teams to visit our city and show their skills to local children,” city official Katsumi Nagase told AFP.

“But that seems impossible now.”

More than 500 municipalities have signed up to host athletes and officials in a program that aims to expand the benefits of the Olympic Games beyond Tokyo.

Some, like Okuizumo, have already scrapped plans to host foreign athletes, while others are devising careful programs that they hope will keep everyone safe.

Rather than giving residents the opportunity to meet elite athletes and try out new sports, cities will have to cease all physical contact, school visits and public training.

The city of Kurihara in northern Miyagi prefecture planned to house South Africa’s hockey team, but decided the cost was no longer worth it given the restrictions imposed by virus measures.

“It’s a project that will use our tax resources,” Hidenori Sasaki, an official with the local education council, told AFP.

“If they just become athletes running a training camp without exchanges with local residents, local citizens will not enjoy the benefits.”

In some cases, Olympic teams have canceled because they were concerned about the risk of infection ahead of the Games.

The Australian swim team dropped its plan to train in Nagaoka town in Niigata, the mayor told media in March.

And the Canadian table tennis team will no longer go to the city of Okaya in Nagano, which instead wants to put up posters of athletes in the city, said Tomoko Hirose of the city’s planning department.

“Our cheers can become one-way, with no physical exchange, but given the situation we just have to move on,” she told AFP.

– Limited contact –

Not all host cities have given up their plans.

The city of Tsuruoka in the northern prefecture of Yamagata will host several dozen Olympic and Paralympic athletes and officials from Moldova and Germany.

The city has had links with Moldova for years, said Takayuki Ito, an official with the city’s education council.

“What’s important to us is that we continue our exchanges,” Ito told AFP, describing the recent online archery competitions with Moldovans.

“There are things you can do without spending a lot of money,” Ito said. “We have a good feeling about our program.”

But it will not be easy. The athletes stay in their own dormitory and move only along designated routes to gyms and training fields, avoiding contact with residents.

To the west of Tottori, the town of Yonago will house several dozen people from Jamaica’s swimming, gymnastics and Paralympic boat teams.

The city has had ties with Jamaica since 2015 and believes the guest duties will strengthen that bond, said Kyohei Takahashi of the city’s sports promotion division.

The athletes are located on a designated floor and use a staff elevator from their hotel, avoiding the lobby and main entrance to limit contact.

They will also be offered frequent virus testing as well as designated routes to gyms and swimming pools.

“We planned very early,” said Takahashi.

“We won’t be able to have exchanges with athletes this time. But the legacy will remain,” he added.

