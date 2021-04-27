PGA Tour’s $ 40 Million Player Impact Fund to reward popularity over performance

Despite not being able to play due to injuries sustained in a car accident, Woods can still take advantage of the new PGA Tour schedule

While loathing the greed of some of Europe’s biggest football club owners, the PGA Tour of golf is certainly facing a difficult time justifying a lucrative new program that will make their richest players even richer.

A $ 40 million (28.8 million) pot will be split by 10 golfers to “recognize and reward players who move the needle positively” by generating cover for the sport. The bulk, $ 8 million, will go to the person deemed most valuable.

Many people will raise an eyebrow at this latest generosity to keep the biggest names sweet on the tour.

Fred Couples, who in his prime shifted the golf needle in a very positive direction with graceful, powerful play and charming demeanor, is the latest to express concern.

“Let me make this clear,” tweeted the 1992 Masters winner. “There’s 40 million to play for the guys on the @pgatour based on social media likes and tweets ?! The only tweets I’ve ever heard you his birdie tweet tweets! Good luck with that. “

The new plan has been launched to counter the threat of a rebellious Premier Golf League trying to set up a rival multi-million dollar global tour. They are guaranteed to offer money to compete on a Grand Prix style track.

It’s vital that the PGA Tour keep their biggest names. And the way golf has always done this is by throwing money at the players no matter how much they already have.

We’ve had seasonal bonus pools on the PGA and European Tours for a long time. They pay even more money to the players who have already made the most money.

And now, along with the FedEx Cup – the $ 15 million first prize out of a total purse of $ 70 million – we have the creation of The Player Impact Fund, another fun little earner for the men who need it the least.

There are six separate metrics, including the value of their social media and the number of web searches they generate, that determine who will split the loot.

“With media dollars so astronomical these days, there are always four, five, six guys who are used to promote the tournament,” said British Olympic champion Justin Rose.

“I think it’s just a way to encourage and help them, not that they need a lot of help.”

Rose points out that he and his fellow competitors on the American circuit are playing for such high prize money because of Tiger Woods’ impact over the past two and a half decades.

Woods alone has spiked sponsorships and television rights, and his fellow actors have been the main beneficiaries.

When Stewart Cink won the recent Heritage event, he made nearly $ 1.3 million in prize money. The U.S. Veteran’s first title in 1997, when Woods was just starting out, was worth a mere $ 270,000.

Woods’ success in taking 15 major wins among 82 PGA Tour wins has helped him amass $ 120 million in prize money alone. He has made an estimated $ 1.5 billion from wide and varied income streams.

Even now, as the 45-year-old is recovering from serious leg injuries after the car accident in February, he has the chance to be one of 10 players benefiting from the new program.

Last week’s picture of him standing on crutches, the first since his accident went viral on social media, boosting his Player Impact Rating. But does Woods really need more money thrown in his direction? Are there no more charities?

The same can be said for the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson who have already become exceptionally wealthy for their achievements and popularity.

“You want to stimulate the top players to create content,” said Rose. “It’s very easy for the top players to say no because it doesn’t help them.”

And that’s the truth about professional golf. Nobody wants to do anything for nothing, no matter how well they are otherwise rewarded with prize money and sponsors.

But how will that play out with fans? Those who click and swipe their approval of the game’s titans in this digital age. What is the point of impact with the masses, if they have already been turned off by athletes’ avarice?

Social media should bring us closer to the stars, but their astronomical richness can distance them from the way the vast majority of people live their lives.

Evidence from the failed launch of football’s European Super League suggests that there isn’t much support for greed and that the richest are getting richer, especially when those lower in the pyramid are fighting to survive.

Ultimately, $ 40 million spread over 10 ways will mean very little to those who receive it. By playing well and generating website hits and digital interaction, they already create substantial extra income for themselves.

Down the chain, on feeder tours and in women’s golf, $ 40 million would undoubtedly be worth a lot more.

And as golf’s biggest names are encouraged to tweet and post to boost their brand and promote their sport, their soccer counterparts are about to hit a four-day boycott on social media to protest racist abuse and discrimination on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Leading golfers are highly respected – they are outspoken ambassadors known for their exemplary sense of fair play. But right now, footballers seem more in touch with the real world.