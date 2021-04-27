India ban: Scott Morrison says Australian cricketers playing in IPL will not be prioritized | Cricket

Scott Morrison has told Australian cricketers playing in the Indian Premier League that they cannot return home earlier than other Australians currently stranded in the country, after Western Australia’s Prime Minister Mark McGowan suggested it was irritating that the cricketers were even allowed to fly to the subcontinent during the pandemic.

The prime minister said on Tuesday that Australian cricketers should use their own resources to return to Australia as he announced a temporary ban on all direct flights from India until May 15. There has been speculation that Cricket Australia may need to charter a flight if travel restrictions are extended after the end of the IPL season.

Morrison suggested the cricketers would not be prioritized when government-organized repatriation flights, which had also been suspended on Tuesday, were eventually resumed. He insisted that Australians who wanted to return from India be assessed for vulnerability.

They traveled there privately, the prime minister said when asked if the cricketers could be given priority in resuming flights. This was not part of an Australian tour. They are under their own resources and they will use those resources, I am sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements.

The number of new cases in India was more than 350,000 on Monday. More than a million people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past three days, and there have been 2.2 million new cases over a seven-day period.

Earlier on Tuesday, McGowan said there is now tremendous pressure on all of our quarantine facilities as a result of people coming from India.

What makes matters worse is that people have been going there in recent months, the WA prime minister said.

When asked about Cricket Australia potentially chartering a flight for Australians involved in the IPL, McGowan said it was a matter for the Commonwealth government.

You have purpose-built quarantine facilities in remote locations with a runway, he said, citing Christmas Island as an example. I urge the Commonwealth government to take action and ensure they use the facilities made available.

As Cricket Australia and the players’ association monitor India’s worsening coronavirus crisis, there are concerns about how the Australians still involved in the IPL could be repatriated with charter flights as a possible option.

The government’s travel ban puts the roughly 30 Australian players, staff and commentators involved in the tournament in the same position as the thousands of other stranded Australians in India looking for a way home.

The IPL won’t end for another month and since all players and staff are in a bio-safe bubble, there are no plans to cancel the lucrative Twenty20 tournament at this stage.

Three Australian players have already indicated their intention to leave India. Andrew Tye became the first to return to Australia on Monday and Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson want to follow suit, but otherwise there seems to be confidence in the relative safety the bubble provides.

CA and the players association have been in contact with players in India and most are willing to attend the tournament. But there are concerns about how they will leave India if need be, either if the tournament is canceled or at the end in May.

If the commercial flight ban is still in effect at the time, alternative travel arrangements should be sought to repatriate the Australian cohort, chartering a flight being one option.

A total of 36 Australians remain in India with 14 players, 11 coaches, four commentators, two referees and five support staff, plus one New Zealand commentator who is a native of Australia.

The playgroup includes star players Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and David Warner, while the likes of Ricky Ponting, Simon Katich, David Hussey and Lisa Sthalekar also work in India for clubs or in commentary roles.

Not all players plan to return to Australia at the end of the tournament, and some are hoping to continue flying to various destinations around the world to play in other cricket leagues.

Australian players selected to play in the lucrative IPL traveled to India after signing a no-objection certificate and the knowledge participation was during their leave period and therefore largely outside of CA’s jurisdiction.

Travel to and from India was the responsibility of the players and their IPL clubs to arrange, and they were told CA would not provide charter flights to return to Australia.

That position could change given the dire situation in India, with policies expected to be adopted by both the CA and the ACA in the event of difficulties.

The issue is all the more urgent for CA given the rapid turnaround between the end of the IPL and the start of the West Indies national tour, which will begin in late June.

Cricket Australia said on Monday it was approving an observation letter. Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association are in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators participating in the Indian Premier League, which is run under strict biosecurity protocols, a statement said.

We will continue to listen to feedback from the people on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time.