Valerie Baca gets a place in the football team





ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) Valarie Baca went to the New Mexico Highlands to play soccer. She had no idea she would be playing in a soccer game before she ever competed in soccer at school. “I would have told you you were crazy,” Baca said. Sports Desk: Teton Saltes ready to see what’s in his football future

Baca became the first woman to score an extra point in a soccer game in the New Mexico Highlands when she planted the ball through the uprights twice in a 62-26 win over Ft. Lewis last weekend. “I ran onto the field and I didn’t really feel anything when I kicked it. It just happened. I don’t know how to explain it, ”Baca said. She had her first football season at Highlands wiped out by COVID-19. The pandemic also brought her the chance for a soccer field when the kicker for Highlands withdrew from the spring season. The coaching staff of Highlands football was in trouble and asked players of the women’s football team to try it out. Baca stood out and got the chance. She had to get used to wearing a helmet and walking with pads. ‘It was weird at first. The helmet bothered me. The shoulder pads, it was difficult to move in, ”said Baca. Baca’s performance on the football field caused some excitement in Las Vegas, New Mexico. There were cheerleaders who just wanted to look at her and a little girl waiting to say goodbye. Baca felt like a celebrity, but best of all is the experience she first had playing soccer with the support of her coaches and teammates. “How hospitable and friendly everyone was, the guys on the team, the coaches,” said Baca. “Everyone was very supportive and very hospitable. They are very friendly. It just made the whole experience a lot better. Baca said she didn’t ask her coach for her number 21 jersey as a keepsake, but she’s thinking about it. Baca also said she believes she may have played in her first and only soccer game, but she also said never say never never.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos