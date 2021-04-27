GIRLS ‘TENNIS ROUNDUP: Highlanders Survive Bulldogs | Sport





NEW ALBANY In a possible regional preview, visit Floyd Central edged host New Albany 3-2 Monday afternoon. The Highlanders had victories at No. 1 and No. 2 in singles, as well as No. 2 in doubles. At No. 1 singles, Millie Meunier cut Claire Meyer 6-0, 6-2 while Libby Banet topped Natalie Saydera 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 2 doubles, Abby Slaughter and Kaitlyn Jones defeated Maci Crone and Elise Conrad 6-3, 6-3. For the Bulldogs, Sierra Zamarano topped Jillian Branham 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 in singles, while Layne Burke and Lily Meyer outperformed Ella Leitner and Lauren Fancher 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 in doubles. . FLOYD CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 2 Singles:Millie Meunier (FC) o. Claire Meyer 6-0, 6-2; Libby Banet (FC) d. Natalie Saydera 6-1, 6-1; Sierra Zamarano (NA) o. Jillian Branham 6-1, 6-4. Doubles:Layne Burke-Lily Meyer (NA) o. Lauren Fancher-Ella Leitner 6-3, 6-0; Abby Slaughter-Kaitlyn Jones (FC) d. Maci Crone-Elise Conrad 6-3, 6-3. . PIONEERS CLIP GENERAL CLARKSVILLE Host Providence won a few singles matches and swept the doubles en route to a 4-1 win over Clarksville. Emma Kaelin started the Pioneers with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over No. 1 in singles. Mary Furnish also triumphed for Providence 6-4, 6-1 on number 3 singles, while the number 1 doubles team of Reese Carver and Ally Gray won 6-0, 6-0 and the number 2 doubles team of Reese Upton and Maya Paris triumphed 6-0, 6-2. Emma plays well. She knows her guns and uses them without doing too much, said Providence coach Scott Gurgol. Mary Furnish took her first varsity win of her career. She got through some bad spurts early on, then cleared her game for an easy win in the second set. Both doubles teams played more as a team today. Less about trying to win as an individual. Aaliyah Taylor, who was victorious 6-4, 6-1 at number 2 in singles, took the only victory for the generals. We lost a tough one to Providence, said Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher. Our number 2 singles player, Aaliyah Taylor, continues to improve and made an excellent match winning convincingly in straight sets. Our doubles game is still a work in progress, but we’ll get there. We are not far away! . FACILITIES 4, CLARKSVILLE 1 Singles:Emma Kaelin (P) o. Shilee Watts 6-0, 6-0; Aaliyah Taylor (C) d. Katie Riggs 6-4, 6-1; Mary Furnish (P) d. Jessie Sloan 6-4, 6-1. Doubles:Reese Carver-Ally Gray (P) d. Savanah Appell-Skylar King 6-0, 6-0; Reese Upton-Maya Paris (P) d. Emily Kaiser-Summer Neal 6-0, 6-2. . RAMS EMPTY BRAVES PAOLI Host Paoli suppressed Borden 5-0 on Monday afternoon. The best match was at No. 2 singles, where Amanda Bowles survived Avery Carter 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. . PAOLI 5, PLATES 0 Singles:Faith Wilder d. Claire Hall 6-0, 6-2; Amanda Bowles d. Avery Canter 6-2 4-6, 6-1; Maddie Warren d. Ava Ovules 6-1, 6-0. Doubles:Rylie Atkins-Tinsley Moffat d. Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird 6-2, 6-0; Chelsea Deweese-Faith Gammon d. Savannah Owings and Makenzie Soul 6-1, 6-2. Plates record:2-3. . PANTHERS EDGE WARRIORS NEW ALBANY A visit to Corydon Central poignantly Christian 3-2 Monday afternoon. The Warriors wins came from Anna Neil, who was victorious 6-3, 6-2 on No. 2 singles, and Grace Kreutner, who was victorious 6-2, 6-4 on No. 3 singles.







