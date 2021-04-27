Penn State hockey shows marked improvement during .500 season | Penn State Field Hockey News

Penn State had an eight-track season fighting against his fellow Big Ten squads, but the Nittany Lions made the necessary improvements as the year went on.

The Blue and White started his season in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for a tournament with Iowa and Northwestern.

With the season opener ending in a 1-0 loss to the Hawkeyes, Penn State would fall again just two games later.

The Nittany Lions had to fight hard against Northwestern to take their first win of the season in shootout fashion. In that game, senior forward Bree Bednarski scored Penn States’ first goal.

The Blues then played their first proper home games of the season against Maryland, earning a series split against the Terrapins.

In the home opener, blue and white dominated Maryland in a 3-0 win. Freshman forward Sophia Gladieux scored one of those goals, her first of many during the season.

But the second game against the Terrapins was a different story.

Penn State didn’t play with the same intensity as in the first game and seemed to be leaning back throughout the first quarter, allowing Maryland to hit its first two goals.

The Nittany Lions eventually got those two goals back, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped to a 2-3 point in the year at that point.

Blue and White had a better result in Michigan State, although it got off to a slow start.

After going scoreless in the first half, it looked like Penn State was headed for another loss due to a lack of offense.

Then there was a spark in the shape of Gladieux.

The freshman scored three unassisted goals in a row to finally break the Nittany Lions’ drought. Gladieux added another goal later in the fourth quarter, scoring four out of nowhere and five goals against the Spartans.

Penn State would get its first series sweep after winning the second game against Michigan State 3-0.

The Nittany Lions took a step forward and two steps back and lost their next two games against Rutgers by not scoring a single goal.

The Blue and White outshot the Scarlet Knights in both games for a combined total of 19-11.

In the time leading up to his encounters with Indiana, Penn State focused on getting more shots while avoiding those who came from the opposing team.

It was clear that the hard work paid off after the Nittany Lions earned a shutout in both games, first 1-0, then 3-0.

Gladieux was the lone goalscorer in the first game, even though Blue and White produced 16 shots and 11 corners.

On the defensive side, Penn State allowed Indiana only three corners, while second goalkeeper Brie Barraco made four saves.

The Nittany Lions did even more in their second matchup, getting 21 shots and 13 corner shots, while the Hoosiers only got four shots and two corner shots.

For the last games of the season, the Blue & White would face Ohio State three times in a row.

In the first game, Penn State brought in a tight 2-1 victory. But between the first and third meeting, the Buckeyes won a 3-2 overtime win.

The Nittany Lions run ended in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament when they lost 4-3 in extra time to Ohio State.

As such, Penn State finished the season with a 7-7, which is in many ways an improvement from the 8-12 record set in 2019.

Blue and White defeated his opponents 26-20 and scored an average of 1.86 goals per game.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State fights Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big T …

When they got more shots towards the end of the season, the Nittany Lions ended with 172 shots. Ninety-eight of those landed on target, giving Blue and White a 0.570 target percentage.

Penn State was also able to rack up 88 penalty corners while giving up just 58, and also earned 68 saves.

Gladieux led the Nittany Lions with 12 goals, 26 points and 60 shots. Bednarski was next with six goals, followed by senior defender Anna Simon with three and seniors Emma Spisak and Madison Hutson with two each.

Second-year defender Elena Vos made one defense, except for the team’s only one by a non-goalkeeper.

Penn State finished its season No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 39 in the NCAA. The Big Ten was captained by Michigan, which defeated the Buckeyes in the league’s championship game.