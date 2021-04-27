Local authorities are scrapping plans to organize training camps in the Tokyo Games





Municipalities across Japan are abandoning plans to receive foreign Olympic and Paralympic athletes for training ahead of the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus crisis. The communities are scrapping the opportunities that local residents would have had to interact with athletes from around the world, and with the pandemic raging for over a year now, reactions to the cancellations have been largely muted. The city of Kurihara in Miyagi prefecture decided in January to cancel its plan to welcome the South African men’s hockey team for training. The city council made the decisive party because, on the basis of the guidelines of the national government to combat the corona virus, it could not create opportunities for interaction between the athletes and city residents. The city government planned to hold sessions for local students to get to know the athletes, as hockey is popular in Kurihara. “I think the citizens were looking forward to it, so it’s disappointing,” said a city official. The city of Okuizumo in Shimane prefecture, which also has a large hockey population, originally planned to house the powerful Indian team. The city has spent $ 546 million to adapt its hockey pitch with synthetic turf to match the playing environment of the hockey venue at the Tokyo Games. Opportunities were also planned for the locals to watch the Indian team practice and play together. But Okuizumo decided not to accept the Indian team early this year, partly due to an expected increase in costs due to the need to book full accommodation and transportation vehicles as part of infection prevention measures. “It was meant to be a great opportunity for kids to get inspired at a time when the hockey population is declining,” said Osamu Sugihara, head of the prefecture hockey association. But he admitted that he knew welcoming the Indian team would be challenging due to the state of the pandemic in India. “It would be great if we could communicate (with the Indian team) after the pandemic has ended,” said an official from the association. The city of Okaya, Nagano prefecture, planned to house about 10 members of the Canadian table tennis team for about a week starting in mid-July, prior to the Games in Tokyo. In January, however, it received word from the Canadian side that the team members would be training in their home country due to the pandemic. Okaya plans to display photos and descriptions of Canadian athletes at public facilities and have citizens send statements of support, as an alternative to the original plan for face-to-face interactions. Soichi Kataoka, Mayor of Soy in Okayama Prefecture, said he was “extremely shocked” when the Iranian Paralympic judo team decided to cancel training in the city. According to the mayor, the Iranian delegation to the games plans to concentrate its training in the Tokyo area due to the outbreak of the corona virus at home. The city planned to house the five-man judo team from mid-August. The city is looking for alternative ways to communicate with athletes from Iran, with the mayor saying that “it is important to accept the country in peace” as Iran is embroiled in an international standoff over nuclear weapons. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







