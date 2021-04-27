Arizona plays San Diego, appears to be building on Bumgarner |’s strong performance





San Diego Padres (13-11, third in NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (11-11, fourth in NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 PM EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-2, 7.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +141, Padres -162; top / bottom is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game after a strong performance from Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner threw seven innings and gave up no runs with seven strikeouts against Atlanta. The Diamondbacks are 2-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .320 is eighth in the league. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .492. The Padres are 8-6 in division games. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of 0.319, led by Trent Grisham with a score of 0.379. The Diamondbacks won the final game 3-1. Taylor Widener secured his first victory and David Peralta was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI’s for Arizona. Chris Paddack recorded his first loss to San Diego. TOP PERFORMANCE: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 11 extra basehits and hits .542. Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with eight extra basehits and slugging .472. LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .232 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outperformed opponents by 21 points Padres: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.35 ERA, surpassed by eight points INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kettle Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique). Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (not disclosed), Javy Guerra: ( right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (not disclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger). The Associated Press created this story using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.







