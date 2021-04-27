The vacation call that Head left in the contract wilderness

While Travis Head admits it was difficult to accept the news of his omission from last week’s Cricket Australia contract list, he also revealed the difficulties national selectors were experiencing in getting the message to him.

Head was on a camping trip in the Flinders Ranges, the rugged and sometimes remote gateway to the interior of central Australia about 450 km north of Adelaide, where the absence of cell phone coverage made him oblivious to the drama surrounding his contract status.

The 27-year-old had been incommunicado for the past week while on a trip with fiancé Jessica and members of her family – on the holiday to celebrate her father’s 60th birthday – the 27-year-old was only slightly concerned about the announcement that had to be done while he was away.

But he was unaware that the list’s public publication was being delayed for more than 24 hours when selection chairman Trevor Hohns and CA officials desperately tried to track down the former Deputy Captain of Test and notify him personally of lost his contract before news leaked to the media.

It wasn’t until Friday afternoon, when Head gained access to cursory Wi-Fi coverage near the slopes of St Mary Peak – at 1171m, the second highest point in the Flinders Ranges – the messages came in and he was able to speak to Hohns.

That conversation duly left Head, musing that the holiday mood might have been better served if he had stayed in radio silence.

“I knew it was going into the week that it was going to be announced, but I didn’t realize until we passed Quorn (about 340 km outside of Adelaide) that my phone was off the grid,” Head told cricket.com.au today .

“On the night before the announcement, Jess’ dad’s partner had a little bit of phone coverage on her network, so we looked up a story on cricket.com.au that was loading very slowly, but we saw there was no news yet. .

So I thought ‘that’s all cool, I’ll find out in a few days’ and later realized it wasn’t there because they couldn’t get hold of me because my phone wasn’t on.

‘Then I’ll be pretty much on the side of St Mary Peak, waving my phone until I have Wi-Fi.

“It’s not really what you want on a vacation, and it wasn’t ideal from everyone’s point of view.

Head of Steam: Travis places best 223

“But at the end of the day it didn’t change the decision that had already been made and I was grateful that Cricket Australia waited to make sure they told me personally.

“And maybe it wouldn’t hurt to hear it and then be able to camp for a few more days, without a phone call, and take it all in.

“At first I was very disappointed, but I understood the points they were making and where they stand in making decisions.

“They want guys who play good international cricket and who demand contracts because of their international performance.”

Head, who will fly from Adelaide on Wednesday to spend the northern summer playing for England’s Sussex county team, admits that while the pain of losing his CA contract lingers, the following weekend in the wilderness helped him get a Level of acceptance.

On his return home from Flinders National Park on Monday, he called Hohns’ co-selector George Bailey, and sent a message to Justin Langer this morning hoping to have a chat with the national men’s team coach before starting his UK run. . .

He admits that Langer may have been one of those who tried to call him last week, but the lack of a phone footprint around Wilpena Pound and Arkaroola (in the nearby Gammon Ranges) allowed him to see only messages and not receive notification of missed calls. .

“I messaged JL (Langer) to say ‘hey, it would be good to chat at some point,’ said Head.

Selection chief Hohns discusses male contracts from 21-22

“I know that will happen so it will be good to tick off chats with all three selectors and then I can focus on going to Sussex and playing good cricket there.

“I am still extremely disappointed not to be on the contract list, but I am lucky to have the opportunity to go to England where I will hopefully be able to play well and then get myself into that (Australia) team for the first. test next summer.

“Overall I’m in a good place – happily at home and still under contract with South Australia so I still have a job.

“And now I’m going to Sussex where I look forward to contributing as they are a young side and they have had a great start to the (county) season.”

After kicking off the domestic summer in red-hot form with big centuries in two of his first three Marsh Sheffield Shield matches, Head lost his Test berth after scores of 7, 38 and 17 against India after going to the wicket with Australia three-down for less than 75 in each of its three innings.

Langer identified a few minor technical flaws in the left-hander’s play, which Head tried diligently to correct when he rolled down a career-high 223 in his first game back in Shield rankings, finishing the season as the second-highest scorer in the league. League. .

He’s not convinced it was entirely the technical tweaks that allowed him to jump back so quickly after being dropped from the Test line-up, but he has heard Hohns’s assessment that the performance for Australia determines who CA contracts, which means that Head has a clear focus. on the task ahead.

“Those little changes in my technique, and they weren’t a big thing, could have been a factor or it could have been a mindset or it could have been a lot of things that contributed to that Shield shape,” he said.

“I think I was in a good space and was confident, which helps, and we played some pretty good percussion wickets this year too.

“So I just keep trying to do the things they (selectors) ask of me and then translate that to the international scene, which we know can be damn difficult.

Head’s gold WACA form continues with a quick ton

“And if I get another chance at international cricket – and I hope it’s not too far away – the key is not to try too hard, and not think about getting it.

“It’s just to go out and do what I’ve been doing for the past 12 months – enjoy it, play well and play relaxed, while also continuing to work very hard on my technique and my all-round game.

“ It’s been going really well for the past six months, but I understand there will be dips and you have to try and keep those dips as shallow and as far apart as possible, and consistently performing is what I’m going to do. with Sussex. “

Part of the appeal of a UK stint – in addition to playing competitive cricket rather than an off-season limited to nets training, as was the case at the height of last year’s COVID-19 restrictions – is the ability to just bat without the associated captain pressure.

After a difficult season at the helm of South Australia that failed to win a match in the Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup competitions, Head is excited about the prospect of leaving the lead to Sussex’s veteran captains. keeper Ben Brown and there with a very clear mind ”.

But his prospects for a Test recall with an ash house campaign lurking next summer could be bolstered by the fame he’s building with the bowling of Sussex spearhead Jofra Archer, who is also expected to be England’s melee weapon. in the battle to reclaim the famous urn.

Not that Head will volunteer to meet England’s fastest bowler more often than necessary during practice in Sussex.

“Gosh, I’m looking forward to that,” he said sardonically of the prospect of confronting Archer on a regular basis.

“He won’t take care of me, I know.

“Obviously he’s coming back from his elbow injury and I’m sure he’d like to get stuck in it again so I don’t know how much I would like to put my hand in the air and look at him.

“But I’m looking forward to playing with different guys and taking on different challenges.

“It’s something I’m very lucky with and hopefully in December Jofra and I will play against each other.”