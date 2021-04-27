Bulldogs practice purposefully on the first day of Fortune





Midland High runs back and linebacker Zion Ward says he expects to empty the tank when he’s done training every day.

Ward and the Bulldogs held a quick practice on Monday during their first day of spring football at Memorial Stadium.

Much of the offensive drills focused on performing the triple option elements of the Veer attack, which was installed by freshman head coach Thad Fortune. Fortune conveys the attack from Odessa Permian, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2014-2020. “We’ve had a really good off season so far, so we were excited to be out there,” Fortune said. “There was clearly a lot to learn. There are many moving parts. They did a good job. They listened, flew around and we have to get a little better every day. “ At the end of practice, Fortune was there to carefully monitor an exercise where the quarterback practiced taking the snap and handing the ball to the fullback during a dive game. The fullback had to drop low and run through a parachute.

“It’s very exhausting, but it’s all worth it in the end,” Ward said of the training. “You go home, shower and sleep and do it all over again, so you might as well give it your all as you can.” Monday’s practice was a new era in Midland High football as it was Fortune’s first practice. Some of the notables in attendance were former head coach Craig Yenzer and former forward coach Jim Conger. The two coached the 2002 team that finished second in the state. “That was great,” said Fortune. “Coach Yenzer, he visits a lot. He’s been fantastic since I got the job. Coach Conger did so well here with the O-line for years, so it was nice to see everyone who came out. We are very grateful and we hope that more people will come to see the Bulldogs. “ MHS still has work to do to get to the point where the fields to the run on the outside are crunchy every time, and the clumsiness that fall to the ground on exchanges are rare. “The biggest challenge is getting it done,” Ward said of learning the Veer. “We have to finish catches, finish plays, stop dropping balls like running backs. (We) just have to do every piece and every little detail. “ Fortune said the whole point of spring football is to see how their players move in football environments. Judging by the first session, there wasn’t much downtime or wasted movement in Fortune’s practices. “We want to move and get a lot done,” Fortune said. ‘We still have a long way to go. We need to keep the ball off the turf better. Boys need to learn what to do. We have a bunch of young kids who aren’t ready yet, but they’re getting there. But for the first day there was much to learn from it. “ The Bulldogs will practice 15 more times for their spring competition on May 21 at 6:30 pm at Memorial Stadium. MHS is trying to build a 1-8 season and sixth place finish in District 2-6A in 2020. [email protected] | Follow Christopher on Twitter: @chris_MRTsports

