Sports
Goldner is still going strong in the 51st season as coach of Troy tennis
Since taking over as a coach, his teams have won 25 national championships and produced 35 section champions. Theyve made 45 district appearances and seven state appearances under Goldner.
Academically, 49 players have earned the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Academic Awards and 82 have won the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Silver or Golden Racquet Award.
An eight-time MVTCA Boy Coach of the Year, Goldner is a member of the MVTCA and OTCA halls of fame.
What I tell our players is that every day is a new day, Goldner said. You could play light off on Monday and wrestle on Tuesday. You just have to stick with it mentally. It will be a drag. We had five games last week and this week we have five. The nice thing about tennis is that you get what you deserve. No substitutes come in and out of play. When you play doubles, you and your partner need to get along well.
Goldner, 72, started this season 678-189 as a boys ‘coach and 163-67 as a girls’ coach (841-256 in total).
This season, the Trojans are 11-2 overall and 6-1 in the Miami Valley Conference.
George leads the team with a 14-4 overall record, including an 8-4 record at No. 1 singles. Genki Masunaga is 6-4 between No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Wyatt Hench is 16-2 (7-1 at No. 2 singles).
Matt Bess and Henry Johnston are 12-3 at number 1 in doubles. Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin are 10-6 his number 2 doubles.
We did a good job. The seniors haven’t played since they were sophomores, Goldner said referring to the spring 2020 season that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. I am very happy with the way everyone is playing. And they were very happy to play again.
As for Goldner, his own competitive playing career ended about four years ago. He still hits with these players in practice and takes them through drills, adding that that’s good enough for me.
Goldner credits Lorentz, Dearth and all those players over the years, among many others who helped him succeed.
I could say that I have achieved a lot through the achievements of others, Goldner said. The players and teams I’ve coached have created a strong tradition for Troy tennis.
As for George, he credits his coach for helping him through a challenging doubles match at the 2019 Division I Sectional Tournament.
We had risen 6-5 in the first set to qualify for district. I hit an overhead and just before hitting the overhead I hear: Boom! George said Goldner could be heard vocally anticipating Georges slam for a winner. That made me so excited. Just that one word, Boom! is my favorite line of his. That gave us the momentum to move forward and qualify for district.
He is always positive. He keeps my head on the game. That’s what I really like. I can deceive myself and he tells me to keep that positive attitude.
Goldner has no timetable for how long he plans to coach. He still enjoys the sport and teaches it to a new generation of players, and he also admits that he never envisioned coaching for that long.
It’s still fun. I’ve pushed more water off the tennis courts than anyone else in Troy’s history, Goldner joked.
When I started, they were wooden rackets. Then Jimmy Connors’ T2000 was really big. Now with all the technology with rackets, real good freshmen who come in hit the ball hard with a lot of pace compared to wooden rackets in the 1960s and 1970s. Players now hit the ball so much harder. If you go to some indoor tournaments and there are really good players there will be fuzz all over the playing field because they are just hitting the cover of the ball.
George added: (He has coached) half a century. If you think about it, that’s longer than my parents lived. He certainly has a lot of wisdom and experience in the game. That’s why I’m lucky to have him as a coach. He’s a great guy overall. He is a great coach and I am lucky enough to play for him.
