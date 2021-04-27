Sports
The most popular sport in the world
Sport is an important element of unity among all the peoples of the world. If you speak different languages, have different customs or if you are thousands of miles from home, all you have to do is get together for a football game or improvise a football field, even on the street, to create a common atmosphere of joy and unity. .
Professional athletes visit hundreds of cities during their career and most speak more than three languages. Sport is a common topic of conversation, but also a crucial point that unites fans of the same team or athletes from all over the world.
Some sports are more popular in certain countries, others are less popular, but thanks to the ability to follow many matches online, on pay-per-view or in streaming through bookmakers, you can find a list at bettingsider24 – the spread of sporting passion knows no horizons. But what is the most popular sport in the world, in terms of the number of supporters and athletes? Let’s find out in the following paragraphs.
Football – Without a doubt the most popular sport in the world
In the United States they call it football, in the rest of the world they call it football, soccer, futbol. Football is without a doubt the most popular and loved sport in the world. The data shows that more than half of the world’s population (about 3.5 billion people) loves football and plays it regularly.
The rules of football are extremely simple and this sport can be practiced practically anywhere from urban streets to beaches, gardens and large stadiums. From an early age, it plays football in every part of the world, teams up with friends and classmates or tries to fulfill the dream of becoming a professional footballer by enrolling in academies.
It is clear that the great football champions such as Messi or C. Ronaldo contribute to the spread of football not only in the countries where they play, but around the world as true international superstars. In recent years, countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Australia have taken an active approach to football, thanks in part to famous footballers at the end of their careers who have served as football ambassadors.
Cricket – The most popular sport in Asia and Commonwealth countries
In second place among the most popular sports in the world, we find, somewhat surprisingly, cricket. It must be admitted that in most of the world cricket is considered a “minor” sport and is actually little followed, but at the same time it is very popular in the British countries and in the former Commonwealth colonies.
Countries such as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia and the British Caribbean consider cricket to be the national sport and, thanks in part to its very high population density, cricket has around 2.5 billion followers around the world.
Table Tennis – The Unexpected “Underdog”
In addition to classic sports such as basketball, hockey, volleyball or tennis, it is curious how we can find table tennis in the list of sports with the most followers in the world. As mentioned above for cricket, table tennis is also considered a “minor” sport in most of the world, but it is very popular in countries with a high population density, such as China and Russia.
picture credit
