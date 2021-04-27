Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson Swap: 8 teams wanted; Which ones still do?





As we reported before the sexual misconduct turmoil, Deshaun Watson was almost in the trade bloc, the Houston Texans privately relinquished their ‘no-way’ stance to initiate offers. Watson demanding a trade from the Texans was not well received by the new management … but the writing was on the wall and the offers would represent a ‘treasure chest’. Which teams were really in it? Which teams are still there? According to Houston Chronicle insider John McClain, there were eight teams that expressed interest in acting for Watson ahead of the allegations, and before Houston cut talks over the shrinking value of the 25-year-old Pro Bowl QB. Those teams were: the Jets, 49ers, Dolphins, Panthers, Broncos, Patriots, Bears, and Washington. And now? We can add the Eagles to the list of suitors … at some point during that period, in addition to McClain’s eight. We can also suggest that Philadelphia will remain interested if and when Watson is ever allowed to play again. But in addition to the fact that Houston has faded into limbo, so have the suitors. The # 2 Jets take a QB in this week’s NFL Draft. And that also applies to the 49ers at number 3. The dolphins seem devoted to Tua, but were more willing to accept him in an exchange in Houston. The Panthers traded for Sam Darnold – not completely outlawing a return to the Watson talks, but making them less likely. The Broncos remain in the market for improvement. The patriots want to trade in this design of 15 for a QB. And GM Nick Caserio knows their phone number by heart. The Bears have made their commitment to new signer Andy Dalton – again, not necessarily a ban on talks. The WFT was interested, but would never pay too much and signed Ryan Fitzpatrick. Houston was probably hoping at some point that the ‘treasury’ would mean getting three first-round picks and more for Watson. Maybe that can still happen. But it won’t happen in a way that helps the Texans on this draft, and it won’t happen until the police, the courts, and the NFL resolve the charges against Watson. READ MORE: NFL Exec ‘Praying’ For All In Texans QB Deshaun Watson Case

