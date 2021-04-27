12 runs as a sixer over 100 meters? Kevin Pietersen has a request to change the T20 Cricket rule amid IPL

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has fought (perhaps but somewhat seriously) for a massive rule change in T20 cricket and it’s all about a batsman’s six-hitting technique. Pietersen has forwarded this proposal to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

‘If a player hits a 6 …’: Kevin Pietersen

KP took to the microblogging site and tagged world cricket governing body asking for an addition to the rules in T20 cricket. To further clarify this, he wrote that if a player hits a six that goes over 100 meters, he wants double the number of runs awarded for the same, i.e. 12 runs. At the same time, the 2010 T20 World Cup winner has also urged England Cricket to implement the same in The Hundred with immediate effect.

I want to supplement the rules in T20 cricket!

Or, @northblog can do it in the 100. If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100 yards, I want a 12 to be awarded! @ICC Kevin Pietersen ???? (@ KP24) April 27, 2021

The cricket player-commentator / cricket expert’s tweet elicited mixed reactions from fans and while some were in favor of the rule change, others were not convinced at all. Here are some of the responses.

Totally different context Garvit Bhatia (@ GarvitBhatia29) April 27, 2021

Haha .. funny rule ???????????? Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) April 27, 2021

it could get an 8, but 12? Anjani K Stomach April 27, 2021

?????? if bowlers break the wickets, give him two wickets ?? Nithin (@nit_cskian) April 27, 2021

Then if the bowler takes a hat-trick, he should be rewarded an extra wicket !!!!! Nikhil Badge (@NikhilBadge) April 27, 2021

Hmm if stumps are uprooted I want 2 wickets. Tarun Ranjan (tarunranjann) April 27, 2021

Just a question, if a bowler bowls cleans a batsman will it be counted as 2 wickets? Samiproximity (@Samiproximity) April 27, 2021

everything for the batsmen, what about the bowlers? Dipen.Prajapati (eBeingDipen) April 27, 2021

Kevin Pietersen’s Cricket Career

Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant hitter known for his unorthodox and daring shots. He is also one of the most loved cricketers in India. The Englishman has a large following all over the world. Kevin Pietersen played for England for nearly a decade, playing in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is scoring over 13,000 runs with 32 international hundreds.

The South African-born cricketer’s career came to an abrupt end after the 2014 Ashes in Australia. In his last test match, Kevin Pietersen was able to put out only 3 and 6 in the first and second innings respectively. In addition to being the captain of England, KPhad was also part of the England squad that had won the ICC World T20 in 2010.

Pietersen, whose career was marred by several controversies, made it count when it mattered most to England in the 22 meters as he played an integral role in the Three Lions’ Three Ashes triumphs (2005, 2009 and 2010 respectively) ), apart from the T20 World Cup. where England won their first-ever ICC title.

(Image Courtesy: AP / PTI)