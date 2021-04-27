Explained: why English football is boycotting social media platforms

From April 30, there may be less football content on social media platforms for four days. That’s because the governing bodies of football in England have decided to boycott Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in a “symbolic gesture” to protest against online abuse and discrimination – be it racial, gender-based or any other type – and demand that these companies do more to address the problem.

What has been decided?

Starting April 30, there will be a four-day boycott of social media platforms to combat online abuse and discrimination. It aims to emphasize that Twitter, Facebook and Instagram need to do more to prevent their websites from becoming channels of hate, often targeting footballers and others related to the game.

Who are all involved in the boycott?

The Premier League, English Football League, Womens Super League, The Football Association, Football Supporters Association, Professional Footballers Association, League Managers Association, Women in Football, Womens Championship and its clubs, refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and anti – discrimination charity Kick it Out have committed to be part of the boycott.

How big is the problem?

Online hatred directed at soccer players, commentators, referees, club officials and others involved in the sport is an ongoing malaise. While the social media companies have expressed their commitment and willingness to address the problem, abusive and threatening language is common on these platforms and often takes a long time to be removed.

According to statistics quoted by the BBC, one in ten football matches in England and Wales in the 2019-2020 season had a hate crime incident. The number of arrests for inappropriate and racist singing rose from 14 to 35 compared to the previous season. This despite the fact that a large number of games were canceled or played without spectators due to the pandemic.

Who are the prominent players who are victims of online abuse?

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker had racially abused him on Instagram after his club won the League Cup on Saturday and defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Others who have suffered in a similar way include Arsenal winger Willian, his club teammate Eddie Nketia, Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, Chelseas Reece James, as well as Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane. The fact that all these players happen to be black indicates a clear racial angle.

Even retired players are not immune from online abuse. Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright received racially abusive private messages on Instagram from an Irish teenager after losing a FIFA game on PlayStation. The youngster escaped criminal conviction in court.

Fellow Gunners legend Thierry Henry removed herself from social media in March, citing racism and bullying.

What is the type of abuse targeting football players?

Willian has been called a “monkey” by two different Instagram users after Arsenals played a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the UEFA Europa League. Nketia was told in a racist message that he had to leave the club after posting a training photo. James shared a screenshot of monkey emojis and posts referring to his “dirty black skin” on the same network. Martial received reports of racial hatred, gorilla emojis, and expletives.

Players ‘take a knee’ in support of the No Room For Racism campaign ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Monday 26 April 2021. (Alex Pantling / Pool via AP)

What have clubs, Premier League and football in general done in this regard so far?

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Everton issued a joint statement: We stand shoulder to shoulder saying there is no room for racism, hatred or any form of discrimination in our beautiful game. It must not happen and it must stop.

Previously, United had urged social media platforms and regulatory authorities to step up measures to prevent this type of behavior.

Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham said racist abuse across social media was the “biggest problem” in football, saying its effects “cannot be underestimated”.

“How do you explain to a black footballer that illegal content will be removed in minutes, but not racist abuse?” he said at the Financial Times Business of Football summit.

The Premier League, Football Association, English Football League, Womens Super League, Womens Championship, Professional Footballers Association, League Managers Association, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, and the sports equality and inclusion organization Kick It Out have jointly signed a letter to the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey and Facebook founder, chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerburg asked them “for reasons of basic human decency” to use the power of their systems to end the abuse.

Recently, championship groups Swansea City and Birmingham City, as well as Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers, boycotted social media for a week in protest against online abuse of footballers.

A ‘no room for racism’ message is displayed (pool via Reuters / Mike Egerton)

What are Facebook and Twitter doing in this regard?

Both companies have said they are taking steps to remove abuse from their platforms. Facebook has announced that it will impose stricter penalties on accounts that repeatedly send insulting direct messages on Instagram – of which it owns – including disabling the account.

Instagram has announced a series of measures to address the problem, including removing accounts that have sent abusive messages and developing new controls to reduce the abuse people are seeing.

Instagram has also announced a tool that allows users to automatically filter offensive messages from those they don’t follow on the platform.

Twitter has permanently suspended the account from which the hate message was sent to Nketiah. But it has declined to respond to calls for the denial of anonymous accounts.

We believe everyone has the right to share their vote without the need for government identification. Pseudonymity has been an essential tool for speaking out in oppressive regimes, no less crucial in democratic societies, Twitter said.

What does the four-day boycott on social media hope to achieve?

In their own words, those involved in the boycott call it a ‘symbolic gesture’ – in the words of Kick It Out chairman Sanjay Bhandari, as quoted by the BBC.

A joint statement said the aim was “to emphasize that social media companies need to do more to eradicate online hatred,” and to “emphasize the importance of educating people.”

Boycotts of football on their own will not, of course, eradicate the scourge of discriminatory online abuse, but it will show that the game is willing to take voluntary and proactive steps in this ongoing battle.

Does the government have a role to play?

The UK government had announced plans to introduce new laws to make technology companies legally responsible for the online safety of their users. These could result in hefty fines to social media companies, potentially up to billions of pounds, if they don’t address abuse on their platforms.