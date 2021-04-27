SE: Barz wraps up K-State career with Tennis Family for Life

Through: Austin Seal

A few weeks ago, the two seniors from K-State Tennis looked at each other.

In her three years as a professional tennis player, Lilla Barzó won tournaments in Finland and Madagascar. She reached double finals in Italy and Croatia on the ITF Tour.

What Barzó hadn’t done was watch a lot of tennis, where the outcome of another match would determine whether she ran onto the court to celebrate a win with her team.

It was completely unbearable.

“Everyone was so nervous,” said Barzó. ‘I remember Margot [Decker] said during the game, “Well, now I’d rather play than watch because I’m going crazy.” Everyone was shaking. “

That match, in Manhattan earlier this month, featured a heroic performance by Iona Gheorghita in the final match of the day in singles, which resulted in a dramatic 4-3 win over Kansas.

It was K-State Tennis’ first win in the Sunflower Showdown since 2014.

“As tennis players, we know we shouldn’t show emotion because it can affect the player. So we tried to be extremely cheerful, but keep our facial expressions neutral,” said Barzó. “It was great to experience that. I think it was the highlight of the semester for the team.”

Barzó finished her final season at the Big 12 Championship in Waco last week, winning the last singles match of her college career, even as K-State fell in the first round.

It concluded a two-year adventure for the Hungarian international, who arrived in Kansas after a professional tennis career on the WTA and ITF Tour. As a transfer student from the University of Szeged, Barzó came to Manhattan with two years of eligibility for the Big 12.

She certainly made them count.

“Time can solve many things,” she said. “I’ve learned to be patient and to be more resilient than I thought.”

Barzó knew she wanted to play college tennis, but going to Manhattan was still a leap of faith. She remembers attending Bramlage Coliseum for the first time in 2019, at one of K-State’s kick-off meetings for student athletes.

That’s when her new head coach, Jordan Smith , walked forward and introduced himself.

‘Do you know when you meet someone and you have the very best feeling? I don’t know how else to explain it, ”said Barzó. “Jordan was super friendly, and I was like, ‘OK, I’m fine now.'”

The move to K-State also meant she would be without a car. Studying in her hometown in Hungary had never been a problem for Barzó.

“Even though Manhattan is smaller than Szeged, the absence of a car made it a little bit more difficult. I get along everywhere and I think I still do,” she said. “I think that was the biggest adjustment.”

But the opportunity that awaited Barzó in Manhattan was also very different from life as a professional tennis player.

The Wildcats are the only team at K-State made up entirely of international student athletes. Unlike the WTA and ITF tour, these women did not compete against Barzó.

They were her teammates for two years of competition in the Big 12. Experiencing that family atmosphere for the first time had an impact on the former Hungarian professional.

“Tennis is a kind of selfish sport where you have to think as an individual. But once I got here I forgot to do everything on my own and started doing everything for the team,” said Barzó. “In professional tennis you think as an individual, but in college tennis you think of a family and fighting for a family.”

COVID-19 certainly portrayed that. Barzó returned to Hungary in the spring when the pandemic ended what should have been her junior tennis season in 2020.

Even with the Wildcats scattered around the world, the bond with her new teammates was real.

“The coaches did a great job. Every week we had a team meeting and they organized some kind of virtual activities. That was always really funny,” she said. “I think that was one of the reasons we stayed in touch and it didn’t feel like we were separated.”

It’s a change of mindset from professional tennis, more than anything that could show up on the scoreboard, but that’s exactly what Barzó hoped to find in Manhattan.

And the results on the scoreboard weren’t bad either – the Hungarian was a reliable part of the rotation for K-State Tennis in 2021, taking victories over West Virginia and Kansas.

Even after a loss, Barzó was surrounded by the coaching staff of K-State and her teammates, a group that could provide more support and encouragement than they found as a professional. The difference, she said, is that you play for your school instead of yourself.

I have left my heart on the court. #KStateTEN pic.twitter.com/FLCGjXsAut K-State Tennis (@KStateTEN) April 19, 2021

With Barzó returning to Hungary this summer to continue her law studies in Szeged, she will be less concerned about Jayhawks and Cyclones.

But the impact of her two seasons in college tennis? After her last game in Manhattan on Senior Day, Barzó put it best:

“I felt like I was giving everything, everything I had,” she said. “I left my heart on court.”