Our performance against Argentina is a huge confidence booster: Mandeep Singh | Hockey News





(Photo Courtesy: Mandeep Singh Twitter handle) BENGALURU: Indian hockey team ahead Mandeep Singh has said his recent appearance against reigning Olympic champions Argentina is a “huge boost of confidence” and that the team is looking good for the Tokyo Games.

India won both games against Argentina in the first FIH Hockey Pro League and two of the four exhibition games on the tour, which was held from April 6-14.

“Putting in a great performance against the Olympic gold medalists is certainly a huge boost to our confidence,” said Mandeep, who had scored a goal in India’s 3-0 win in the second. FIH Pro League match, said in a release published by Ice hockey India.

“We also played really well against Germany and Great Britain and it was great to support that with a great tour of Argentina.

“We’ve gotten a great rhythm in our last two tours, and we’re currently working on some aspects that we could have done better in our recent competitions.”

Mandeep said coordination between players on the Argentina and Europe tours was a huge plus for the team.

“When a team plays games after a long hiatus, a team can lose coordination. However, it was great to see how we all found our coordination fast and turned out very well as a team when we played each of our games this year.

“The team is doing really well right now. We just have to keep focusing on the basics and keep moving forward with each practice session.”

The 26-year-old said the Indian team’s sole focus is on the Olympics, which will take place in three months.

“Our sole focus is the Olympics and I think we are well on our way to putting in a great performance in the quadrennial event later this year.”

The FIH Hockey Pro League games between India and Great Britain, scheduled for May 8-9 in London, were postponed last week following the UK government’s decision to add India to the ‘red list’ in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are fortunate to be training for the Olympics in a safe environment on the SAI campus in Bengaluru during a very difficult time for our country, ”said Mandeep, who tested positive last August. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

