Flyer’s prospect Cam York stars in chaotic Phantoms victory

It looked like the Lehigh Valley Phantoms would work their way to an easy victory over the Binghamton Devils. However, after the Devils obliterated the four-goal lead the Phantoms had built up in the first period, it took a milestone pass to secure the two points.

Lehigh Valley improved to 15-4-3 in the season.

Last night’s game was originally scheduled to consist of just two bouts of hockey, completing the March 10 encounter between the Phantoms and the Devils that had been shelved due to COVID-19 protocols. However, it was decided that the teams would play a full game and that the previously suspended game would be considered complete as a 1–1 draw. All statistics from one hockey period are considered official.

If an AHL match that ended in a draw wasn’t odd enough, the Phantoms played one of the more wild games you’ll see, and certainly their craziest of the season.

Ten seconds was all it took for Pascal Laberge to open the score and beat Gilles Senn with a quick reversal from the right face-off circle. It was the fastest goal to start a game in Lehigh Valley history, but not in Phantoms history. Tye McGinns’ goal, just nine seconds after a game in 2013, remains on top. (H / T Bob Rotruck)

After his pressure on the breakout led to a Laberges goal, Connor Bunnaman threw one himself, his first of the season, to give Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead. The two matches were the only goals the Phantoms scored with York, who broke out offensively last night, not on the ice.

York first put his name on the score sheet with a rocket from a broken piece. When captain Cal OReilly’s cross-ice feed meant for Tyson Foerster hit a Devils skater in front of goal instead, the puck bounced right on York, who fired home his first professional-level goal.

Binghamton stopped the bleeding temporarily shortly after, replied less than a minute later and cut the Phantoms lead to two. However, York would get back on the map before the end of the period with two more assists.

With just over four minutes to go into the opening frame, Chris Mueller won an offensive zone faceoff and aimed the puck at York. York then chopped down the right wall before returning the puck to his defensive partner Chris Bigras on the point. Bigras skated into the open space in the center of the ice with his wrist through Senn, as well as a number of bodies in front.

A few minutes later, now at the man’s advantage, York controlled the breakout with a few quick passes to finally lead the Phantoms into the attack zone. A failed clear error by the Devils led to York sending a pass to OReilly, who circled the net and found Linus Sandin in the low end for the one-off goal. It was the first of two power play goals for Sandin in the match.

After twenty minutes of hockey, the Phantoms had a 5-1 lead and it looked like they had put it away early. It was quickly made clear that the Devils wouldn’t just bend for the rest of the match. After two goals in the middle frame, the Phantoms’ four goal lead had shrunk to a two goal lead in the third period.

Just thirty-one seconds into the final half of the game, Travis St. Denis scored his second of the game, giving Binghamton plenty of time to take the game. Moments later, that’s exactly what they did.

At that point, all the pressure was on the Phantoms. After entering the second period with a four goal lead, they were in real danger of losing this game by the rules. A hooking penalty from Bigras gave them the opportunity they needed to regain the lead.

York was involved again, but just missed the cut for another assist. Bigras, who seemingly had a shoot-first mentality all night, got the puck on the point to York, before receiving it himself again from the rookie defender. Bigras cracked the left wall and looked for his second goal of the evening, but was refused by Mareks Mitens, who had replaced Senn at the start of the second period. The puck then bounced in mid-air and was caught by OReilly, who found Sandin for a goal that was largely similar to their earlier connection in the first.

It was OReilly’s 500th assist in the AHL, making him only the tenth player in league history to achieve such a feat. An impressive milestone from the captain of the Phantoms was an equally important goal for the Phantoms, who managed to avoid disaster and hold the rest of the way for a hard-fought 6-5 victory.

Quick notes on York, in numbers