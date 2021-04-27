Kevin Pietersen proposes a radical change to add “real excitement” to T20 Cricket







Former England captain Kevin Pietersen proposed a radical change on Tuesday to add “real excitement” to Twenty20 cricket and make it even more appealing. On Twitter, Pietersen suggested that the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should consider awarding 12 runs for a six traveling more than 100 meters, and went even further to explain the benefits of the implementation of this new line. In a separate tweet, Pietersen said it will ensure that no game is over until it is truly over, with chasing teams always having the chance to turn things around with a massive hit. He added that broadcasters can use it to generate additional revenue by sponsoring such recordings. “I want to complement the rules in T20 cricket! Or @englandcricket can do it in the 100. If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100 yards, I want a 12 rewarded! @ICC,” tweeted Pietersen. I want to supplement the rules in T20 cricket!

Or, @northblog can do it in the 100. If a player hits a 6 that goes over 100 yards, I want a 12 to be awarded! @ICC Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) April 27, 2021 “The pros for a 12, for a shot that travels over 100 yards: 1. No game is really over until it’s over. 2. It adds real excitement. 3. Broadcasters have new comparisons about the possibilities of hitting 12s. 4. New revenue stream as they can be sponsored. Check out this space …! ”Wrote Pietersen explaining the rationale behind his suggestion. The pros for a 12, for a photo that travels more than 100 meters:

1. No game is really over until it is over.

2. It adds real excitement.

3. Broadcasters have new comparisons about the possibilities of hitting 12s.

4. New income stream as they can be sponsored. Watch this space …! Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) April 27, 2021 Of course, Pietersen’s suggestion raised several eyebrows, especially the bowlers who would have nothing to gain from the rule. In response to Petersen’s tweet, former England fast bowler Darren Gough asked, “Don’t you have a sense of how this makes a bowler feel? Go for a 12,” to which Pietersen replied, “None at all!” Not at all! Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) April 27, 2021 Gough even got support from former English pacemaker Ryan Sidebottom who asked Pietersen if he had no sympathy for the bowlers. Bowlers? Ryan moore (@ryanmoore) April 27, 2021 While fans love to watch batsmen hit long sixes, most were not happy with Pietersen’s suggestion and thoroughly rejected it. Topics mentioned in this article







