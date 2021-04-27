Valpak partners with Tennis Channel and Uber Eats to Ace Savings Game | National news





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Valpak, the company behind the favorite Blue Envelope of Savings, has partnered with Tennis Channel and Uber Eats to celebrate The French Open and deliver exceptional deals to consumers across America. Tennis Channel is a perfect match for Valpak, delivering a very prosperous and active audience while presenting the main event (aka Roland-Garros), one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated in the sports world. To promote it, Valpak’s envelope cover for May will feature a tennis legend Serena Williams in action, encourage consumers to watch the tournament, save $ 22 on a Tennis Channel PLUS subscription and register on valpak.com for a chance to win a trip to Paris for the French Open 2022. The promotion also partners with Uber Eats, a food delivery pro, to offer new customers an offer so they never miss a second of the action. They have the home advantage, with $ 5 of every first order when they use the code “Valpak2021”. While enjoying their meal, consumers can look into their Valpak envelope to find a randomly placed envelope $ 100 Instant Win check, making this promotion a real game changer. “Valpak is committed to providing our customers with winning deals and connecting them with local businesses they will love. We are proud to partner with organizations such as Tennis Channel to put premium offers and prices in our envelopes , and we can’t wait to help spread the excitement for the French Open to neighborhoods across America! ”offered Jay Loeffler, SVP of Valpak. He continues, “In addition to a great entertainment experience and the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip, we are excited to join Uber Eats to support local restaurants and give fans the food they are looking for. while enjoying this prestigious tournament. “ “Valpak’s extensive reach helps Tennis Channel immensely in promoting our coverage of the French Open, one of the signature events in our annual program,” said Neil Roberts, Executive Director of Marketing, Tennis Channel. “We are delighted to be working with them to remind Valpak recipients across America that the tournament is back in May.” Look for these specially marked Valpak envelopes that hit houses April 27 – June 1. Then tune in to Tennis Channel for a special 60-second segment highlighting the campaign and Valpak savings leading up to the French Open. May 30 – June 13 on Tennis Channel. About Tennis Channel Tennis channel, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, is the only multimedia destination dedicated 24 hours a day and on television to both professional sports and the tennis lifestyle. The network is a hybrid of extensive sports, health, fitness, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle and travel programs and is home to every aspect of the broad, global tennis community. It also has the most concentrated single sports coverage on television, with broadcast rights to the US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open), Australian Open, ATP World Tour events, WTA competitions, Davis Cup and Fed Cup. Tennis Channel is supported by all top 10 video providers. About Valpak Valpak is the nation’s premier direct mailer, trusted by 34,000 companies to drive sales and brand awareness through easy-to-measure, results-driven ad solutions that work. For over 50 years, Valpak has introduced millions of consumers to exciting local business offers and opportunities. Our network of 140 local offices provides unparalleled customer service and market knowledge to business owners in thousands of neighborhoods in the US Every month, our Blue Envelope is shipped with savings to more than 39 million demographically-focused households in 43 states. Valpak’s digital products including valpak.com and mobile apps, reach more than 4 million users per year, almost 60% through mobile platforms. Contact us today to find out what Valpak Direct Marketing can do for your business. Media contact Tanya creel Marketing & Communications Director Valpak 727-399-3068 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valpak-teams-up-with-tennis-channel-and-uber-eats-to-ace-savings-game-301277625.html SOURCE Valpak







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos