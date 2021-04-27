Why Hampton’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would suit Washington





LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team owns the 19th overall roster in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft. And since we’re two days out of the draft, it looks like the Burgundy and Gold will pick an offensive lineman or a linebacker on their first roster. In fact, the four mock drafts currently posted on CBSSports.com they all have the WFT choosing a linebacker or an attacking lineman. Offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, former Virginia Tech All-ACC roster, will likely be busted before Washington has a chance to pick at 19. However, if Darrisaw is on the board when the WFT selects, there is a Chances are the resident of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, will stay home to play for Washington. If head coach Ron Rivera, a former linebacker herself, wants to choose a linebacker, a local product might be the choice. Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a former Bethel High School star from Hampton, is the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, coming from a season in which he was unanimously named All-American. CBS NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson, a William & Mary alumnus, says Owusu-Koramoah’s 19th pick makes a lot of sense for Washington. “The versatility is certainly there,” commented Wilson. “The athletic ability is there for sure. We got a glimpse of that on his pro day when he was muscular, but also every week when he played. Absolutely, he’s on the board at 7pm.” Last season, Washington’s defense ranked fourth in the NFL and allowed the second-smallest yards from any team in the league. “The great thing about that defense in Washington is that you don’t have to do everything,” added Wilson. “You have so many superstars in that defense. You don’t have to be the man because the rookie coming in at the 19th overall pick, if it’s Owusu-Koramoah, that’s got to make all the difference.”







