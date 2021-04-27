Sports
Marilyn Hagerty: UND football continues to play like there is no tomorrow
The birds officially had their day Monday in North Dakota. And the moon was full. This is the week of April to relax. Then we will enter May with a spring cleaning scheduled for the first full week.
You and Kathy probably remember these days, even though you’ve settled in Florida year-round.
It has been pretty cool, but the Norwegians among us are looking forward to better days. G. Paul and Barb Larson are back from Florida. They have settled with their Norwegian flag in the front of Chestnut Street.
They look forward to helping out on May 17, when the Norskes among us are holding their annual Syttende Mai celebration. This year there will be lunch boxes from the Sons of Norway clubhouse at 1401 9th Ave. S. None of these shaking shoulders during the days of the coronavirus.
I’m not sure what Confucius would say, but the Sons of Norway say, He who orders ahead can pick up a lunch box for $ 15.
Long underwear
As you can imagine, Bemidji is calling. Lakes, lakeside houses, fishing boats and golf courses await you. It’s time to take off the long underwear. Only thing is we still watch football here in Grand Forks. The UND team is playing as if there is no tomorrow. I think that’s what Bubba Schweigert needs!
At least so it seemed Saturday when the Hawks beat Missouri State 44-10.
Still, it seems so strange and yet good to have the Hawks play football when the rhubarb comes.
Sandy Mason tells me that in Arizona, the palo verde trees have put on their yellow flower prom dresses.
Well, you take care of Florida and tune your truck and house on wheels for a trip north this summer. Take good care of all the trash in Grand Forks and hope to see you here for another cookie party.
Your friend, Marilyn
