NFL Draft 2021: Identifying the Perfect Packers Draw Picks Anywhere

The NFL draft might as well be held in Las Vegas every year as most of the choices are low probability gambling. Still, it is smart to play blackjack with a strategy. So how could the Green Bay Packers look at this design? Where is it weak and where is it strong? Plus, what does it tell us about where they might target players? Green Bay, in his war room, has set up an idealized tour, with coaches and staff evaluators frolicking in front of their boys.

Hey, we can get this guy in round 1, and then this guy in round 2. Any choice means not choosing from dozens of other players and it is important to have reasons for each of those choices. By going into a strategy, these choices are better informed. So use the hotlist we’ve put together and project as best you can where guys are going to find ideal targets on a trek.

My goal would be to get out of the first three rounds with an OT, CB and WR. This draft class is, to some extent, at odds with our historical standards: get pass rushers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks early. The EDGE class is bad and OT / CB are the two deepest positions in this design. That shouldn’t stop the Packers from taking off, as Gutekunst said Monday, for someone special, or in this case, holding and picking up that guy.

Position scarcity and the impact of a pass catcher point me to prioritizing that foul, especially with offensive line and cornerback representing weak links, with five good players being better than three great players and two bad ones. One receiver can turn this team into more than one lineman in particular, with Billy Turner and David Bakhtiari entrenched for the time being.

This secondary also has two Pro Bowl caliber protections and already an All-Pro cornerback. A weak link stands out, but it’s easier for protections to soften the corners of a weak cornerback.

My goal would be to get a quick run-after-catch threat that could be a cross between the role of Tyler Ervins and a toned down version of the role of Randall Cobb. To be sure, the Packers were able to find this guy if that’s all they wanted, on Day 3, making it possible to avoid a more traditional X receiver.

This offense doesn’t require a real slot like Cobb, but someone with a similar skill would add a dimension to this attack it currently lacks. The long-term offense misses that real WR2, however, unless Allen Lazard or Marquez Valdes-Scantling take a significant step forward in 2021 and Green Bay can’t count on it.

For me, there is no man in this draft class who can play both roles and 100% fits what the Packers are generally looking for. Theoretically, Elijah Moore fits the profile, but at 5 feet 5 and 178 pounds, he’s way too small for what Green Bay likes. Given the dire situation with the receiver room after 2021 with no guaranteed player on the roster, Green Bay would be smart to take two players anyway.

29. Editions Bateman, WR, Minnesota

The NFL doesn’t like Bateman the way Draft Twitter does. In fact, the aforementioned Moore appears to be entrenched as WR4 in the class and Kadarius Toney could easily go for him based on his absurd run-after-catch potential (one reason he could fit in Green Bay too).

On the other hand, Gutekunst personally traveled to Bateman’s pro day, where the Minnesota star backed the rumored EXOS combination times with a low 4.4s 40 and checked in above six feet. He is ready to play Day 1 and was able to not only replenish Adams in the short term, but replace him as WR1 down the line.

(Backup option: Bitches Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State)

62. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

He’s the brother of a recent NFL failure and played in a basketball school in the ACC or we might be talking about Meli as a top-40 slot. He is ridiculously athletic for his size (62 205), plays with toughness, physicality and intelligence. His best plays come off-cover and his footage consistently appears on tape.

Melifonwu has the kind of size / athletic profile that Packers thought would work for Kevin King, but he didn’t because he couldn’t stay healthy and he never played consistently with the required consistency. Meli offers that, plus he’s such a good tackler, some teams think he’s a safety. As a rookie, that could be his spot as S3 in this defense, then push him out to compete on the frontier. If I had to trade in a few spots to get him, I would.

(Backup Option: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford)

92. Brady Christensen, OL BYU

If the Packers line up an offensive lineman, hell can almost certainly guard or tackle. The front office of Green Bays going back to Ted Thompson, pricing flexibility and with Christensen the only question is its height. Some teams will see him as a guard, but the Packers have had it work with similar players before; Bryan Bulaga missed prototypical length in tackling.

But even if he had to play guard, he might be a replacement for Elgton Jenkins, who proved he could kick out last season. He’s an older candidate, but that didn’t deter them from Jenkins, who turned out to be an inspired choice. As Packers get types-y as Packers get types.

(Backup Option: Milton Williams, DL, Lousiana Tech)

135. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

PFF likes Thomas more than the regular boards and he’s tested well enough to go higher, but there hasn’t been much juice for the Michigan one-year miracle after opting out for 2020. Thomas also supplies some juice as a bet returner, where he could battle out the potential for that place.

Thomas could have played his way into Day 2 had he opted for 2020. His loss here would have been the Green Bays’ win. Thomas was able to push guys like KaDar Hollman and Stanford Samuels right away for selection spots and when Gutey said this team is better with King than without him, he landed a scathing indictment about their depth in the corner.

(Backup option: Caden Sterns, S, Texas)

142. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Whether or not the Packers can get a legitimate WR2 type early on, Darden profiles as the ideal candidate to hook up on Day 3 to fill the departed Tyler Ervin role. Darden may be small by Packers standards, but he can fly, produces tense moments with the ball in his hands, and can provide the kind of specific role that a team could ask a young player from North Texas to play on Day 3. to play.

Have him play back kicks, be a jet sweep player, take end-arounds and don’t ask him to make route adjustments or call out blitzes. Just let him be a playmaker.

(Backup option: Bobby Brown, iDL, Texas A&M)

173. James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

Wiggins won’t surprise anyone who follows the RAS shortlisted players, but he wasn’t a college superstar due to some injury issues (an ACL in 2019 and a meniscus in 2020). At this point in the design, his athletic potential and play are worth the pick. He broke out in 2018 with four interceptions, including three that yielded wins for his team. He is a physical tackler for a man his height and shows playing techniques. He profiles himself as a great option as S3 in the short term and as a long term replacement for Adrian Amos.

Wiggins checks a bit on the older side at 24, but he’s an excellent athlete, so it’s no problem he needs to improve physically.

(Backup Option: Marco Wilson, CB, Florida)

178. Demetric Felton, RB / WR, UCLA

Don’t @ me about RAS because I don’t care. Okay, I do care and it gives me a break with Felton, but at this point in the draft we’re throwing darts. Overall, I want to do that with excellent athletes and Felton hasn’t tested that way.

The tape says otherwise and the fit for the Packers is seamless. LaFleur can hand him the ball or throw it at him like a receiver who turns and runs back. The Packers met him at the Senior bowl and talked to Javian Hawkins, another little one running back. They may be willing to go beyond their preferences to fit into a particular role.

(Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Our lady)

214. Sadarius Hutcherson, IOL, South Carolina

Another physical wonder that could improve over time and earn game time for the Packers. They have reason to trust their coaching staff to develop offensive linemen, and Hutcherson offers more natural talent than the Day 3 linemen the Packers picked last year. As a development choice, this could be their interior version of their Yosh Nijman.

(Backup Option: Christian Uphoff, S, Illinois State)

220. Jonathan Marshall, iDL, Arkansas

Find me athletic defensive linemen and let coaches make their money. That’s Marshall, best athlete in class by RAS and one other dude to have, so Tyler Lancaster doesn’t have to make or break your defense. He started his career as a sub-package pass rusher, so there are real perks there too. This is one of my favorite picks for non-sexy positions.

(Backup Option: Chris Evans, RB, Michigan)

256. Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas

The Packers need a replacement for Tim Boyle as the big-armed training team that lets bloggers cover their pants. While Jordan Love is the real quarterback in development, you can line up one every year, bring it in and see what you can do with it. Franks is a former top recruit with days of physical tools. They could do worse.

(Backup Option: Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin)