Miami Dolphins are trading OG Ereck Flowers back to Washington Football Team, sources say





MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade starting left-wing guard Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team in a deal involving a trade of late-round NFL draft picks, sources confirm to ESPN. It’s a return to Washington for Flowers, who revived his career there in 2019 as he moved from offensive tackle to guard. He then signed a three-year $ 30 million contract with Miami off-season. The dolphins will save $ 8 million in cap space and $ 9 million in guaranteed salary by sending Flowers to Washington. He had a mixed first season. 2 Related The Dolphins cherish the idea of ​​moving Robert Hunt from starting a correct tackle to the guard and signing a correct tackle in free agency in the second round of 2020, sources told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Solomon Kindley, the Dolphins’ fourth round in 2020, got plenty of playtime as a rookie and returns as a capable starting guard, along with the recent free agent DJ Fluker signs on. Playmaker should still be a top priority for the Dolphins’ top pick (No. 6 overall), but the Flowers deal raises the possibility that Miami will use one or more of its four top 50 picks in the design of this year on the offensive line. The Dolphins are now ready to move on in one season or less from four of their top 2020 free agents – linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson, Flowers and the receding Jordan Howard. It’s a sign of the dangers of free agency, although good contract configurations put a significant dead cap on their books. Flowers, 27, should fulfill Washington’s need for another budding guard, and he returns to an offensive line with which he had success in 2019. The Washington Football Team exercised its fifth-year option on Daron Payne’s offensive contract on Tuesday. With the move, Payne will get a guarantee of approximately $ 8.5 million for the 2022 season. The deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year options on players selected in the first round of the 2018 draft is May 3. Washington selected Payne with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Flowers moved to the guard after signing with Washington in 2019, starting all 16 games. On his return, he is not assured of a runway. Instead, he will face veteran Wes Schweitzer and sophomore Saahdiq Charles for the left guard job. Charles can also tackle the left if Washington does not find a starter there in the draft. Washington also wanted more depth, knowing that Judge Guard Brandon Scherff hasn’t played all 16 games in a season since 2016. He has missed a total of 16 games in the past three seasons. Scherff is also playing on the franchise tag for a second year and could leave via free agency after the 2021 season. NFL Network first reported trading news. ESPN’s John Keim contributed to this report.

