Can’t miss out on number 5

FIRST ROUND (Thursday, 8:00 p.m. ABC, ESPN, NFL Network) 1. JAGUARS – QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; Michael DiRocco, ESPN.com Urban’s Grill gets a fire starter. 2. JETS – QB Zach Wilson, BYU; Rich Cimini, ESPN.com Name the five quarterbacks they’ve picked in the first round since Joe Willie Namath left. 3.49ERS – QB Mac Jones, Alabama; Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area This was Maiocco’s choice long before they placed bets. 4. FALCONS – QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution D. Led has hung with Fields in all three Mocks. He’s not buying the Pitts talk there and thinks Sewell makes more sense. But in the end, he sees the strength of the quarterback that gives the new GM of Atlanta a signature pick. 5. BENGAL – T Penei Sewell, Oregon; Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com As we said, can’t go wrong with all three on the board here. We’re going with Sewell because of the rarity of the position. It’s just harder to line up top gear if you pick in the middle or late first round. The great athlete is just downright more unique and harder to find. But the Chase argument has a lot of ammo. How often do you get the chance to reunite one of the best quarterback receiver combos in pros history? These guys already understand each other’s play. It may not happen overnight, but it is going to happen. How many times can you say that on Draft Night? In addition, the Bengals have adopted many LSU things that make the fit even more direct and comfortable. And you like what Burrow and LSU employees say about child ethics. Chase is also a no-brainer. You know what? Flip a coin and you’re good. 6. DOLPHINS – WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU; Armando Salguero, The Miami Herald 7. LIONS T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern; Mike O’Hara, Detroitlions.com Wow, not Pitts. But O’Hara says this gives them four really good offensive linemen and a good pick for a guy who’s going to play 100 percent of the snaps. 8. PANTHERS, Kyle Pitts, Florida; Joe Person, The Athletic They don’t believe they can get what many say is the design’s best player. 9. BRONCOS CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama; Mike Klis, 9News 10. COWBOYS – CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina; Todd Archer, ESPN.com Jerry Jones doesn’t get Pitts, but he gets a man who can cover Kenny Golladay, Terry McLaurin, and other NFC East ace receivers.

