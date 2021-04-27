Spirit of Cricket Moment as Prithvi Shaw walks back to the dugout despite referee not signaling





Prithvi Shaw presented a brilliant example of Spirit of Cricket after walking away after being fired despite the referee not releasing him. This happened in the 22nd match of the IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. Delhi Capitals bowled first after Captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and RCB found it difficult to counter DC bowling be it pace or spin. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli added just 30 runs, with Padikkal falling to Ishant Sharma for 17 and Kohli being bowled by Avesh Khan for 12 runs. Rajat Patidar (31) and Glenn Maxwell (25) kept the ship a bit stable before AB de Villiers wielded his magic bat and the DC score accelerated significantly. He remained unbeaten at 75 * in 42 balls with 5 6s and 3 fours, while Delhi Capitals managed to play 171/5 in 20 overs. It included a 23 run over to Marcus Stoinis, who threw the 20th more than from RCB innings. Prithvi Shaw runs after the ball to AB De Villiers from Harshal Patel The capital cities of Delhi were unable to take advantage of the power play as they lost two quick wickets. Opener and Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan fell for 6 runs when he was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at Kyle Jamieson. Then Steve Smith followed when Mohammed Siraj forced a lead over Smith to AB de Villiers. Prithvi Shaw looked compact and at ease against all the RCB bowlers at the start and it looked like he will stabilize the innings along with Rishabh Pant and take them to victory. Shaw hit 3 fours in his knockout from 21 of 18 balls, before running away despite the referee not having knocked him out. The incident happened on the second ball of the eighth thrown over by Harshal Patel. Patel threw a short ball wide outside the stump and Prithvi Shaw couldn’t stop himself and went after it. There was a faint sound when the ball hit the bat and AB de Villiers sounded confident in his roll call after catching the ball. But the umpire didn’t seem to budge and even Harshal threw up his hands in fear, but to everyone’s surprise, Shaw started walking towards the dugout, despite the umpire clearly feeling he wasn’t out. This was certainly a moment of the spirit of cricket and will earn DC some points in the fair play awards table. Also read: IPL 2021: Cricket Australia to Montior Covid’s situation in India; Thanks BCCI for keeping everyone safe Here’s the video of the incident where Prithvi Shaw ran: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>







