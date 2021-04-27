Sports
Big Ten Mens Tennis All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards Announced
Kingsley marked the ninth time that an Ohio State player was named Athlete of the Year and the first since JJ Wolf in 2019. The sophomore led the Buckeyes to an 18-2 overall record and 9-1 in the game of the Big Ten. East Division to earn a share. of the Big Ten East Division trophy. Kingsley closed the conference season 16-0 in singles and 9-3 in doubles.
Tracy is the 10th Buckeye to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after Kingsley last claimed the title in 2020. Tracy finished his rookie campaign with a perfect 19-0 in singles and 11-1 in doubles.
Steinberg was named Coach of the Year after Michigan took a share in the Big Ten East Division championship. The Wolverines closed the conference season with a division record of 9-1 and a Big Ten record of 14-2. Steinberg is the second Michigan coach to claim the Big Ten Coach of the Year award, after Brian Eisner earned it four times (1987, 1988, 1989, 1995).
The full list of All-Big Ten selections and sportsmanship award winners can be found below.
2020-21 Men’s All-Big Ten Tennis Awards
Individual award
Athlete of the Year: Cannon Kingsley, OSU *
Freshman of the Year: JJ Tracy, OSU
Coach of the Year: Adam Steinberg, MICH
First team All-Big Ten
Zeke Clark, ILL
Alex Kovacevic, ILL *
Siphosothando Montsi, IBL *
Bennett Crane, IND
Kareem Allaf, IOWA
Andrew Fenty, MICH *
Ondrej Styler, MICH
Jackson Allen, MINN
Dominik Stary, NOW
Cannon Kingsley, OSU *
John McNally, OSU *
Kyle Seelig, OSU
Second Team All-Big Ten
Patrick Maloney, MICH
Mattias Siimar, MICH
Steven Forman, NOW
JJ Tracy, OSU
James Trotter, OSU
Christian Lakoseljac, PSU
Sportsmanship
Vuk Budic, Sr., ILL
Andrew Redding, Sr., IND
Will Davies, Sr., IOWA
Nick Beaty, Sr., ME
Nick Williams, Jr., MSU
Siim Troost, So., MINN
Nic Wiedenhorn, Fr., NEB
Chris Ephron, Gr., NOW
Kyle Seelig, Gr., OSU
Christian Lakoseljac, Gr., PSU
Andre Suzanne, Jr., PUR
Robert Krill, Sr., WIS
* Unanimous selection
