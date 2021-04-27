Big Ten Mens Tennis All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards Announced





ROSEMONT, Ill. The Big Ten Conferenced on Tuesday announced the all-conference teams and individual men’s tennis award winners. Ohio StatesCannon Kingsley was named the Athlete of the Year and unanimous JJ Tracy was honored as freshman of the year. Michigans Adam Steinberg earned the Coach of the Year award. The Big Ten Conferenced on Tuesday announced the all-conference teams and individual men’s tennis award winners. Ohio Stateswas named the Athlete of the Year and unanimouswas honored as freshman of the year. Michigansearned the Coach of the Year award. Kingsley marked the ninth time that an Ohio State player was named Athlete of the Year and the first since JJ Wolf in 2019. The sophomore led the Buckeyes to an 18-2 overall record and 9-1 in the game of the Big Ten. East Division to earn a share. of the Big Ten East Division trophy. Kingsley closed the conference season 16-0 in singles and 9-3 in doubles. Tracy is the 10th Buckeye to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year after Kingsley last claimed the title in 2020. Tracy finished his rookie campaign with a perfect 19-0 in singles and 11-1 in doubles. Steinberg was named Coach of the Year after Michigan took a share in the Big Ten East Division championship. The Wolverines closed the conference season with a division record of 9-1 and a Big Ten record of 14-2. Steinberg is the second Michigan coach to claim the Big Ten Coach of the Year award, after Brian Eisner earned it four times (1987, 1988, 1989, 1995). The full list of All-Big Ten selections and sportsmanship award winners can be found below. 2020-21 Men’s All-Big Ten Tennis Awards Individual award Athlete of the Year: Cannon Kingsley, OSU *

Freshman of the Year: JJ Tracy, OSU

Coach of the Year: Adam Steinberg, MICH First team All-Big Ten Zeke Clark, ILL

Alex Kovacevic, ILL *

Siphosothando Montsi, IBL *

Bennett Crane, IND

Kareem Allaf, IOWA

Andrew Fenty, MICH *

Ondrej Styler, MICH

Jackson Allen, MINN

Dominik Stary, NOW

Cannon Kingsley, OSU *

John McNally, OSU *

Kyle Seelig, OSU Second Team All-Big Ten Patrick Maloney, MICH

Mattias Siimar, MICH

Steven Forman, NOW

JJ Tracy, OSU

James Trotter, OSU

Christian Lakoseljac, PSU Sportsmanship Vuk Budic, Sr., ILL

Andrew Redding, Sr., IND

Will Davies, Sr., IOWA

Nick Beaty, Sr., ME

Nick Williams, Jr., MSU

Siim Troost, So., MINN

Nic Wiedenhorn, Fr., NEB

Chris Ephron, Gr., NOW

Kyle Seelig, Gr., OSU

Christian Lakoseljac, Gr., PSU

Andre Suzanne, Jr., PUR

Robert Krill, Sr., WIS * Unanimous selection







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos