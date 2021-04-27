Najee Harris may have words when Steelers fans think running back a first round is a bad idea

Since the NFL Draft is not a solitaire game, it is impossible to predict what the Pittsburgh Steelers will do with their roster on Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 edition. Because they don’t want to reveal their plans to another team, they find it annoying to share a lot of information about their intent. However, as they are in the entertainment industry, it is preferable that they interact with their audience from time to time.

And in the conversation Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert had with the media prior to the design, one could discern how the Steelers would like the design to run in an ideal circumstance.

I don’t think you can ever underestimate the value of a quality player in any position, and walking back is no different, Colbert told reporters in attendance, and many more listeners through social media outlets.

If you have a dynamic player in any position, that player should make the difference. If you look at the Hall of Fame runners, most of those guys were taken in high rounds. So I never put that value high or low in a particular position. I base it on who the player is and what that player can do to help us.

MORE: Steelers Mock Draft: Projecting Each of Pittsburgh’s Eight Picks Into 2021

Najee Harris from Alabama? Travis Etienne of Clemson. Maybe even North Carolina Javonte Williams? You couldn’t expect the Steelersto to even hint at their preference.

But it is reasonable to assume that the Steelers desire to choose a running back if the right one is available.

And no, that’s not a bad idea at all.

There are only a few positions that would meet Steelers’ needs right now and the talent that would be available to them in the first round, DKPittsburghSports.com NFL analyst Chris Carter told Sporting News. The reason I keep pointing out the running back position is for the past four years, you have to remember, the Steelers have chosen running backs every year and none of them got stuck on becoming primary ballcarriers for the team.

James Conner was quite a running back, but not the kind of game changer the team had with LeVeon Bell.

While Carter often hears from fans that the Steelers are just not good at drafting running backs later in the draft, his research indicates they are no worse than anyone else. According to Carters research, since 2017, the year Conner was chosen with the 105th overall pick, 61 running backs have been selected outside of the top 100 selections. That includes Jaylen Samuels, Bennie Snell and Anthony McFarland with the Steelers. Among them, only five have produced 900 or more rushing yards in a season. Conner is one.

Nobody has some formula to just set up a running backlate and make it work, Carter said. You still watch major players like Derrick Henry. Without him, the Titans don’t compete in the playoffs like they have for the past two years. Dalvin Cook without him, the Vikings are back in the top 10. I think running back is still very important.

NFL football in the age of salary caps is primarily about using available resources. Among many who follow the competition, it has become a canard that it is foolish in that regard to choose a back drop in the first round of the draft.

Indeed, choosing one with the first overall pick, unless it is issued to Jim Brown’s 20-year-old clone, would be ridiculous. However, for those in the latter part of the round, it is as viable an option as any other.

A running back made 24th pick this year would net an estimated maximum hit of $ 2.26 million, according to Spotrac. Ronald Jones cap hit for the 2020 Super Bowl winners was $ 1.93 million. The team that the Buccaneers played for the championship, the Chiefs, even set up a running back with their first pick for 2020. The cap on Clyde Edwards-Helaire was $ 1.97 million, and the return was 1100 meters after scrimmage and five touchdowns.

It’s not just Hall of Fame backs that get into the high rounds, but also the recent stars, guys who have excelled enough to make at least one Pro Bowl. Since the 2005 draft, 64 percent of the Pro Bowl backs have been selected in the first two rounds.

Stars like Bell, Henry, Cook and Clevelands Nick Chubb were all selections in the second round. But they came off the 42nd selection board on average. The Steelers don’t pick in the second round to No. 55. Of the 10 Pro Bowl second-rounders since 2005, only two made it this far in the draft.

If you’re like the Steelers, you have TJ Watt, you have Minkah Fitzpatrick, you have Stephon Tuitt, you have Cam Heyward, you have a wide receiver corps, and you still have Ben Roethlisberger below center, at least this year, Carter said . If you have all those pieces in place, if you add a running back, even if he only lasts five or six years as a primary player, that’s still worth a lot.

The Steelers were last in the NFL in rushing yards last season. Contrary to the common belief that they had no commitment to the run, they tried to run at least more than four other teams but were last in yards per carry. Why commit to failure?

Improving your running is not the only ingredient to improve the running game. The attack line is largely being rebuilt. The only starter who thinks he’ll be in the same spot as 2020 is right-wing veteran David DeCastro. Chuks Okorafor was identified at the press conference as the teams planning to tackle left, which would mean Zach Banner returned to the correct tackle spot he earned last training camp, but forfeited when he ripped his ACL in the season opener. Kevin Dotson, last year’s fourth round and a little sensation filling in for injured teammates, is almost certain to start at the left guard. The middle spot still needs help and could be a position reinforced by the draft.

And I’ll add to that, and let’s be clear that the improvements in the running game go beyond just acquiring additional players, Tomlin said. Were able to outperform us, players aside: schedules, formations, the things we do to give ourselves a strategic advantage need to be improved. And those are some of the things that have been worked on.

Of course, a team’s intention and what could be possible are often two different things. Do you believe the Packers expected to pick Aaron Rodgers with the 24th pick in 2005? His slide was a happy accident for Green Bay and paid off well into a second decade.

MORE DRAFT: SN’s Big Board of the Top 100 Players

The Steelers would love to have Harris in their roster and see him selected sooner. They might want him and find that someone even more gifted is coming to them. NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly has stated multiple times that he expects Ohio state quarterback Justin Field will still be on the board when it comes to the Pittsburghs. It’s not a popular opinion, but it would have been even harder to find someone who thought Rodgers was going to fall.

Carter said there are several players who might prove irresistible to the Steelers if they are still on the board at number 24. Virginia Tech’s cornerback Caleb Farley is seen as a potential All-Pro, but didn’t play in 2020 and recently had surgery. procedure on his back. Linebacker Zaven Collins is expected to be drafted in the teens, but if available he could team up with Devin Bush in a dynamic indoor combination. Carter likes Notre Dame sitting behind Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and suggests a JOK / Bush tandem would be the fastest linebacker tandem in the league, but he also wonders if they have enough weight to beat opponents that emphasize the power game.

Najee Harris is the complete package, Carter said. Etienne has the homerun speed. That would be exciting to have. I know many Steelers fans think back to the days of Willie Parker. But you don’t always need that style of walking back.

One thing that I think brings Najee Harris better than anyone else is his vision. He sees the process of attacking lines colliding with defensive lines and then figuring out how to get to the second tier and handle linebackers better than anyone else in this class. When I look at this band, I think: I have nowhere to go here. And then there is a crack, but is he going to see it? And there he goes.

He is a pass protector. He can sit in the backfield, work as a sidecar on Roethlisberger’s shotgun. And he’s good at catching the ball.

Harris also showed the kind of fierceness that could endear him to Steelers fans when ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay stated that the Alabama star had seen a massive improvement as a pass receiver in 2020. Harris caught 43 balls in 2020, after the achieving 27 (and seven touchdowns)) the previous season. In a podcast interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harris stated that that review allows McShay to kiss me.

If the Steelers pick him, Harris may have more to say about those in town who blow up the roster of a running back. Because it will happen.