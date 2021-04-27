Glos Cricket thanks Bristol NHS & Emergency Service Workers With England Women ODI Ticket Giveaway | News





Glos Cricket would like to thank Bristol NHS & Emergency Service Workers With England Women ODI Ticket Giveaway April 27, 2021 International cricket returns to Bristol County Ground this summer and Gloucestershire Cricket is taking the opportunity to thank the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic by giving away tickets to blue light workers. In a replay of the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Final, England will take on India, renamed Thank You Day, in Bristol on Sunday 27 June, giving Gloucestershire Cricket a chance to showcase the dedication of the many thousands. local population. NHS and emergency services personnel who have worked tirelessly for the past year. England captain Heather Knight is looking forward to leading her World Cup-winning team at the County Ground and recognizing the Bristolians who have done their best for the past twelve months. “So many people put themselves in danger of looking after others during the pandemic, it will be an honor to entertain some of them,” she says. “My brother and his partner both work in the NHS – as do many of my friends – and I am extremely proud of them and all the medical staff who keep the hospitals running.” Heather applied to become a medical transport volunteer during the first national lockdown in March 2020. Heather’s teammate, England and Western Storm bowler Anya Shrubsole, who won six wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup Final to secure victory for England, is also expected to play on June 27. She is delighted to return to the County Ground and be a part of the thank you note, “I always love to play in Bristol, which is close to home for me. Thank You Day is such a great initiative, it will be an honor to play in front of the real heroes in the crowd, “ she said. The County Ground has played its own part in the fight against the coronavirus by hosting both flu and COVID vaccination clinics in the winter and in the current cricket season. protect the local population and enable the country to return to normal as soon as possible. “I am delighted that the club has been able to play a small part in the fight against COVID, but the real heroes are the blue light workers who have provided care and hope for so many,” said Will Brown, CEO of Gloucestershire Cricket. “Thank You Day is our way of recognizing their selfless efforts – we hope they have a great day out with us.” In partnership with the Gloucestershire Cricket Board, the Club will also use Thank You Day to recognize the hard work of the county’s Women’s Cricket volunteer network. “Gloucestershire Cricket is a great champion of women’s and girls’ cricket and we are proud to consistently pull record numbers for women’s matches,” says Brown. “We are delighted to be working closely with the ECB in hosting the Royal London ODI, and are also grateful for the support of Ticketmaster, who forego their usual administration fee to make the day completely free for our NHS heroes.” Tickets for Thank You Day are available tomorrow from 10:00 AM (Wednesday, April 28). To receive a few free tickets to the Royal London One-Day International, eligible NHS and emergency workers can visit www.bluelighttickets.co.uk to register and obtain a unique reference number before booking through the Gloucestershire Cricket website: www.gloscricket.co.uk/tickets







