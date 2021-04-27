Big 12 tennis all-tournament teams announced





The 2021 Big 12 Tennis Championship All-Tournament team, as selected by the leagues’ head coaches, has been announced. Baylor headed the men’s team with five selections, while Texas started the women’s ledger with four. The most outstanding performers at the Championship were recognized by the team as Baylors Adrian Boitan earned the No. 1 in singles and Texas Kylie Collins took No. 5 in singles as both went unbeaten over the weekend. Oklahomas Carmen Corley took first place on the women’s side, while Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana took second place in singles. In addition to the selection of Collins at No. 5, the Longhorns had a representation of Lulu Sun at No. 3, Charlotte Chavatipon at No. 4, and Malaika Rapolu at No. 6. In doubles, OU’s Ivana Corley joined her sister Carmen as the number 1 doubles squad. Another Sooner tandem, Martina Capurro and Camila Romero, were selected at number 2. Baylor duo Audrey Boch-Collins and Herrero Linana ended up at number 3. Baylor took five places in the Men’s All-Tournament team. In addition to the selection of Boitans at No. 1, Sven Lah (No. 4), Charlie Broom (No. 5) and Spencer Furman (No. 6) earned singles places. The No. 3 double tandem from Finn Bass and Broom were selected at No. 3. Oklahoma State had a few men’s doubles team selections as the top two tandems of Emile Hudd / Matej Vocel (No. 1) and Dominik Kellovsky / Henrick Korsgaard (No. 2) garnered recognition. Other persons in the singles team were TCU’s Luc Fomba at number 2 and Texas Siem Woldeab at number 3. Baylor won the men’s title on Monday with a 4-0 decision over Texas, while the Longhorns on the women’s side took the victory with a 4-0 win over the Bears. The NCAA Tennis Championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, May 3, with the women’s show starting at 5 p.m. CT and the men’s show at 5:30 p.m. CT. Great 12 Men’s Tennis Championship All-Tournament Team Number 1 chooses Adrian Boitan, Baylor

No. 2 singles Luc Fomba, TCU

No. 3 singles Siem Woldeab, Texas

No. 4 singles Sven Lah, Baylor

No. 5 singles Charlie Broom, Baylor

No. 6 singles Spencer Furman, Baylor No. 1 Doubles Emile Hudd / Matej Vocel, Oklahoma State

No. 2 Doubles Dominik Kellovsky / Henrik Korsgaard, Oklahoma State

No. 3 doubles Finn Bass / Charlie Broom, Baylor Great 12 Women’s Tennis Championship All-Tournament Team Number 1 picks Carmen Corley, Oklahoma

No. 2 singles Alicia Herrero Linana, Baylor

No. 3 singles Lulu Sun, Texas

No. 4 singles Charlotte Chavatipon, Texas

No. 5 singles Kylie Collins, Texas

No. 6 singles Malaika Rapolu, Texas No. 1 doubles Carmen Corley / Ivana Corley, Oklahoma

No. 2 doubles Martina Capurro / Camila Romero, Oklahoma

No. 3 doubles Audrey Boch-Collins / Alicia Herrero Linana, Baylor

