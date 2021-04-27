UMaine sets May 8 deadline to appoint head hockey coach





This story is being updated. Ken Ralph, director of athletics at the University of Maine, said he expects to appoint a new men’s ice hockey coach within two weeks. To achieve that goal, he enlisted the help of a number of well-known former Black Bear players. Ralph said on Tuesday that he expects to appoint a coach to replace Red Gendron by the end of the first week of May. The veteran coach would return to the Black Bear bench for the ninth year when he died on April 9 while playing golf at Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono. Ralph chairs a six-person search committee that also includes former UMaine star Jim Montgomery, Garth Snow and Bruce Major, along with UMaine deputy athletic director Brian Faison and Samantha Hegmann, the associate athletic director for compliance and NCAA Senior Woman Administrator. We have already done our first assessment of candidates. We actively solicited a majority of them, Ralph said. Their experiences and successes in the hockey world are well known to us and we didn’t want to sit back and wait for them [to apply]. The track will pay $ 233,185 a year, a slight increase from what Gendron earned, but that’s still the lowest salary in Hockey East. For that reason, Ralph has no intention of recruiting a candidate who is already a Division I head coach. Ralph said the interviews will start so well and everything will be done virtually. We split them into two parts. Jim, Garth and Bruce will focus on their knowledge of the game, their ability to teach the game, their long-term plan for the program, and their recruitment reach, he said. Brian, Samantha and I will focus on campus culture. We will be asking questions about academic compliance, community service, involvement in faculty and other department questions. And then we started to merge the results. More articles from the BDN

