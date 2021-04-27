John Harbaugh guarantees that the fifth year option of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be picked up





With the start of the NFL Draft in 2021 just days away, the Baltimore Ravens have raised an eyebrow or two as a blatant name remains from 2018’s first-round draft class that has yet to exercise its option for its fifth year . AP NFL 2019’s most valuable player Lamar Jackson is that blatant omission, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh took it upon himself to quell every scuttlebutt by emphatically guaranteeing that Baltimore would exercise the dynamic dual-threat signal caller option. ‘I do not know. I could walk down the hall now and ask [Ravens general manager] Eric [DeCosta], but I’m pretty sure I can give that guarantee on your show now? We’ll fill the vacuum right now. His option for the fifth year is being picked up, ” Harbaugh said on Tuesday Rich iron show to the question why the option had not yet been taken up. “Guarantee it.” Jackson certainly isn’t the only big name without an option exercised – Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen, for example, are a couple. Still, with the draft drawing closer and next week’s deadline for options, speculation is mounting. While Harbaugh gave no reason why the option was yet to be exercised, he was adamant that no underlying reasons were involved. ‘Nothing. There is nothing to worry about. No. He’s our man, ”said Harbaugh. His option for the fifth year is taken up. He’s definitely going to be our quarterback. That’s definitely the plan. ‘ The only quarterback to ever hit two hasty seasons of 1,000 yards, Jackson is a supernova never seen before and Harbaugh realizes it. While critics point to the need to improve the passing game and give it a boost in the playoffs, Harbaugh is convinced he has something special about Jackson and is excited to see where it’s all going. “I think he’s a very unique boy,” said Harbaugh. “He’s a man who is in many ways unlike any quarterback that has probably ever been played. No two players are exactly the same. But Lamar is one who breaks through a bit. He does it that way. Not expected, Rich They didn’t see this coming They didn’t think a quarterback could play this style You know they talked about him playing other positions and stuff He’s very determined and we’re determined to prove that people are wrong, but also to pave a new path and to show what is possible with a different kind of skills. Exactly what that will look like when it’s all said and done, that’s what we’re going to find out . “







