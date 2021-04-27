Sports
Young NI bowler turns heads after heroism of county cricket
A slow bowler from Northern Ireland is making waves on the England county circuit, but for now he’s out of reach for the Irish cricket team.
Ack Carson, a 20-year-old from the cricket-mad village of Waringstown in Co Down, made headlines last weekend when he ousted captain Joe Root from the English test. It was only his seventh first-class game, but having just signed a two-year contract with Sussex means he is not available for Ireland.
It was a long-term agreement with the province on the south coast, where he first had contact with Sussex nine years ago.
Garfield Harrison, who won 118 caps for Ireland, coached the Waringstown team that won the Graham Cup in 2013 when Carson was a 12-year-old.
“He was the youngest on the team and threw four overs, no problem, to help us win the final,” said Garfield. But even then he was on Sussex’s radar.
“He captained our under-11 squad, scoring 100 in Ireland’s final to win the match. Irish international Ed Joyce, who was playing for Sussex at the time, was there and recommended him to the Sussex Academy. He passed on every summer for five-six years and they then offered him a contract.
“He was head and shoulders the best player in his age group – probably a better batsman back then – but everyone knew he was going to develop into something special. Everyone in Waringstown is absolutely thrilled and we are all fans of Sussex now.”
It was more than a hint of inevitability that Carson was going to play cricket, with his family in a house overlooking the ground and his father, Jimmy, a schoolteacher at Clounagh Junior High, in Portadown, playing for the club. “It was always ‘let’s go out, let’s practice’,” says Jimmy. Jack couldn’t wait for me to get home from school and it was right in the nets.
“For me it was a great opportunity to spend time with him, but he drove it all the time, we encouraged him anyway and indeed to play all the sports, including golf which he still loves.”
Jimmy praised the way Sussex cared for him, and even got him as a boarder at Hurstpierpoint College in Sussex to complete his education after offering him an academy contract at the age of 16. have a cricket director, a cricket manager, a full-time coach and a full match list. So they did everything they could for him and gave him time to train at Sussex. ‘
Across the board, Carson could still play for Ireland – if England don’t call first – but for the next two years, Jack is only focused on repaying Sussex for their trust in him all those years.
“Everyone in Sussex has been so supportive of me since I got here,” he says,
“It’s great to have the support of (Sussex head coach) Ian Salisbury. I can’t thank him enough as a coach and as a mentor. He played Test Cricket himself as a spinner and he already had a huge impact on me, not just technically, but also from the mental aspect of how you approach the game. “
Mr. Harrison believes his former protg has an exciting future and adds: “It’s incredible to get a scalp like Joe Root and it won’t be the last you’ll hear from Jack Carson I’m sure . “
What about the player’s reaction to the firing of the England Test captain? ‘I couldn’t contain myself. I let out a scream, had some fist pumps and had a party. ‘
There should be many more parties.
