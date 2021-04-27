Women’s tennis opens NE10 title defense on Wednesday





Ormesher, a co-captain, leads the Skyhawks into the tournament after winning her last five singles matches, with a 5-0 score at number 5 this spring.

The third-seeded Skyhawks will host sixth-seeded New Haven for the NE10 Quarter Final on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

EASTON, Mass. (April 27, 2021) – Third-placed Stonehill College, ranked # 8 in the most recent Oracle / Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region rankings, opens its back-to-back defense Conference Northeast 10 Tournament championships when it hosts the sixth-seeded University of New Haven, ranked No. 9 in the region, for action in the quarter-finals of the 2021 NE10 Women’s Tennis Tournament at Charles Watt Tennis Courts on Wednesdays at 2pm

In bad weather, the match will be moved to Wimbledon 109 Tennis Club in Walpole, Massachusetts at 1:00 PM. A live video feed will be available by SkyhawksVision on NE10 NOW and in addition to watching online, viewers will also be able to watch the action live on their televisions via Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. Live results will also be available at stonehillskyhawks.com.

Stonehill (8-2, 8-2 NE10), winners of the last six double matches, sets his Conference record 22nd NE10 Tournament, having won the championship for the past two years and seven times in program history overall. The Skyhawks have reached the NE10 Championship match six years in a row and 11 times over the past 12 seasons, with a total of 14 matches. Stonehill has won the NE10 tournament in 2019, 2018, 2014, 2013 and 2009, along with titles in 1991 and 1992 under the old point system before the league switched to the current double match tournament format in 1999.

Stonehill, headed by freshman head coach Lynne Smith, are listed as a team “under consideration” for the NCAA Division II Championships next month. The Skyhawks have won their last six games without losing a point, including a 5-0 win over Saint Michael’s College, their last time out on Thursday. Stonehill has returned five of the eight members of the line-up from the 2019 NE10 Championship match, a 5-1 win over Le Moyne College.

Juniors Emma Markaryan and Samantha Ormesher hold the center of the Stonehill lineup and have each won their last five singles matches and winners of four and five consecutive doubles matches respectively. Sophomore Cristina Solorzano Valencia, ranked No. 6 in the most recent Oracle / ITA Division II East Region singles rankings, also continues the postseason to a peak, winning her last four singles decisions, including a pair against regionally ranked opponents and a win against a former NE10 Player of the Year. She and sophomores Steffi Antao have won their last six matches at No. 1 in doubles, including a win over a regionally ranked pair.





Solorzano Valencia is ranked sixth in the Oracle / ITA East Region singles rankings

Stonehill projected arrangement

# 1 Singles: Cristina Solorzano Valencia (Morelia, Mexico / Weil Tennis Academy & Preparatory School (California))

General: 5-1 versus NE10: 5-1 # 1 Singles: 5-1

2021 vs New Haven: No decision vs. Ivana Andriv (6-3, 3-5 inf.)

# 2 Singles: Steffi Antao (New Hyde Park, New York / New Hyde Park Memorial)

General: 4-2 versus NE10: 4-2 # 2 Singles: 4-2

2021 vs New Haven: Won vs. Stephanie Gonzalez (6-4, 6-2)

# 3 singles: Isabelle Porter (Jupiter, Florida / William T. Dwyer)

General: 2-1 versus NE10: 2-1 # 3 singles: 2-1

2021 vs New Haven: No decision vs. Kacie Banks (5-7, 4-5 inf.)

# 4 singles: Emma Markaryan (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida / Suncoast)

General: 7-1 versus NE10: 7-1 # 4 singles: 5-1

2021 vs New Haven: Won vs. Nicole Mika (6-0, 6-4 on # 3 singles)

# 5 singles: Samantha Ormesher (Toronto, Ontario / Loretto Abbey Catholic School)

General: 5-1 versus NE10: 5-1 # 5 singles: 5-0

2021 vs New Haven: Won vs. Anna Katz (6-1, 6-3)

# 6 Singles: Lily Peter (Weymouth, Massachusetts / Weymouth)

General: 3-1 versus NE10: 3-1 # 6 Singles: 2-1

2021 vs New Haven: Lost vs. Lilia Rodriguez (7-6 (7-4), 6-2)

# 1 Doubles: Solorzano Valencia / Antao

General: 6-2 versus NE10: 6-2 # 1 Doubles: 6-2

2021 vs New Haven: Lost vs. Andric / Gonzalez (6-3)

# 2 Doubles: Porter / Ormesher

General: 6-1 versus NE10: 6-1 # 2 Doubles: 6-1

2021 vs New Haven: Won vs. Banks / Mika (6-2)

# 3 Doubles: Markaryan / Peter

General: 4-0 versus NE10: 4-0 # 3 Doubles: 4-0

2021 vs New Haven: Won vs. Rodriguez / Alexa Orlando (7-5)





Markaryan has also won her last five singles decisions and is 7-1 overall this spring, improving to 26-2 from her career in NE10 singles matches.

New Haven (5-7, 4-6 NE10) makes its third consecutive NE10 Tournament appearance and fourth overall. The Chargers are still looking for their first post-season win leading up to Wednesday’s game, and it’s the second year in a row that the Chargers have opened the NE10 tournament against Stonehill, with the Skyhawks here in Easton a 4 -0 win in the first round. kicks off its run to a second consecutive title in 2019.

Postgrad Ivana Andric has won her last seven matches and is 6-0 in the NE10 game this spring, scoring 6-1 at No. 1 in singles. She and senior Stephanie Gonzalez have teamed up for a 6-3 record at No. 1 in doubles, including 5-2 in the NE10.

New Haven projected line-up

# 1 Singles: Ivana Andric (Griesheim, German)

General: 7-1 versus NE10: 6-0 # 1 Singles: 6-1

# 2 Singles: Stephanie Gonzalez (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico)

General: 3-6 versus NE10: 3-4 # 2 Singles: 1-5

# 3 singles: Nicole Mika (Staten Island, New York / Laurel Springs)

General: 2-6 versus NE10: 1-5 # 3 singles: 2-3

# 4 singles: Kacie Banks (Marietta, Georgia / Marietta)

General: 2-4 versus NE10: 1-3 # 4 singles: 2-3

# 5 singles: Lilia Rodriguez (Bayamon, Puerto Rico)

General: 4-5 versus NE10: 3-4 # 5 singles: 1-3

# 6 Singles: Alexa Orlando (Frederick, Maryland / Middletown)

General: 2-0 versus NE10: 2-0 # 6 Singles: 1-0

# 1 Doubles: Andric / Gonzalez

General: 6-3 versus NE10: 5-2 # 1 Doubles: 6-3

# 2 Doubles: Mika / Banks

General: 2-2 versus NE10: 2-2 # 2 Doubles: 2-2

# 3 Doubles: Rodriguez / Orlando

General: 2-1 versus NE10: 2-1 # 3 Doubles: 2-1





Porter, a co-captain, wants to lead the Skyhawks to a third straight title and return to the NCAA tournament

Markaryan and Ormesher were both double winners in Stonehill’s 4-1 win over New Haven in West Haven, Connecticut, on March 25. Antao also recorded a singles victory for the Skyhawks while a senior Lilia Rodriguez (Bayamon, Puerto Rico) earned the Chargers point for her decision to number 6 singles.

Wednesday’s match winner will advance to Friday’s NE10 Semi-Final Round to see the quarter-final winner between No. 7 Assumption University (5-6, 4-6 NE10) and No. 2 Adelphi University (9-1, 9-1 NE10). ). The NE10 Championship game is scheduled for Sunday May 2.

For the latest news on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Fans can do it too Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

2021 Conference Northeast 10

Tennis tournament ladies

First round

Sunday, April 25

# 7 Assumption 6, # 10 American International 1

# 8 Bentley 4, # 9 Saint Anselm 0

Quarter-finals

Wednesday, April 28

# 5 Southern NH (7-3, 7-3 NE10) at # 4 Le Moyne (7-2, 7-2 NE10), 1pm

# 6 New Haven (5-7, 4-6 NE10) at # 3 Stonehill (8-2, 8-2 NE10), 2:00 PM

# 8 Bentley (3-8, 2-6 NE10) at # 1 Franklin Pierce (9-0, 9-0 NE10), 2:30 PM

# 7 Ascension (5-6, 4-6 NE10) at # 2 Adelphi (9-1, 9-1 NE10), 2:30 PM

Semi-finals

Friday, April 30

Winner SNHU / LEM vs. winner BEN / FPU

Winner UNH / STO vs. winner ASM / ADE