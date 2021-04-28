The junior hockey team is making a significant donation to Midwest Honor Flight





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – A longtime rival to the Sioux Falls Stampede helps local veterans travel to the nation’s capital. Midwest Honor Flight is currently aground due to COVID-19. “To say we love to fly is an understatement,” said Aaron Van Beek, president of Midwest Honor Flight. Travel will be delayed at least until August 15, but will not stop with fundraising. “We’ve had jersey auctions, I’ve been with the team for 18 years and we’ve never raised this kind of money in one auction,” said Rich Zaber, president of Sioux City Musketeers. Receive the latest KELOLAND news headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates in your email inbox.Click here to sign up! The Sioux City Musketeers organized the Military Appreciation Night on Saturday. The team has auctioned 28 jerseys for Midwest Honor Flight. “Chase Bradley’s jersey went for $ 3,700,” said Zaber. The auction raised nearly $ 55,000. “This donation will fully support 72 veterans to fly on Mission 9 when we get to that point,” said Van Beek. In August, it will be nearly two years since veterans traveled to Washington DC via Midwest Honor Flight. Currently there are more than 800 veterans on the waiting list. Veterans Helping Veterans: Pancake food benefits Midwest Honor Flight

“Unfortunately, we lost some of those on our waiting list at this point in those 22 months. They didn’t live long enough to attend their commemorations, which is also disappointing,” said Van Beek. Once the trip resumes, vaccines are required. “That does not mean it will be necessary forever, it is only for those who want to and can travel and travel comfortably and have undergone that process,” said Van Beek. And the Muskies are thrilled to have played a part in the process. “We are very excited to help Midwest Honor Flight and get those veterans there,” said Zaber. Midwest Honor Flight allows WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans from northwestern Iowa, South Dakota, and southwestern Minnesota to visit their respective Washington DC memorials Midwest Honor Flight still accepts applications and donations.

