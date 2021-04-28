Dolphins send Ereck Flowers back to Washington





He also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts. The deal frees up the needed salary space for the dolphins and slightly increases the chances of them getting the correct Oregon gear Penei Sewell with the No. 6 choice in the draft Thursday. But they are still expected to choose a pass catcher Tua Tagovailoa with their first choice. By returning to Washington, Flowers provides insurance in case the team loses the right guard Brandon Scherff in free agency after the 2021 season. Scherff plays on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year. No costs R&B artist Trey Songz will not be charged in an alleged altercation with police officers during the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, prosecutors announced. Mike Mansura spokesperson for the Jackson County (Mo.) prosecutor said there is insufficient evidence to file charges and that police were notified of the decision late last week. He declined to comment further. Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested in January and jailed overnight. Police have said he dealt with agents during his arrest. Songzs Representative, Sydney Margetson, declined to comment on the tax decision. Authorities accused Songz of not following coronavirus protocols and other rules during the Chiefs-Bills game at Arrowhead Stadium. Police said in a statement that other spectators at the game complained about a man not following COVID-19-related protocols and other code of conduct rules, including non-disruptive, intoxicated, or obscene language. The statement did not identify the man as Songz or say exactly what rules the man was breaking. Police said the man refused to follow orders from private guards and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from Kansas City Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s office were called and told he would be arrested if he disobeyed. Police said he hit an officer and put him in a lock. Captain David Jackson, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said on Tuesday that the completed file, including surveillance video, had been sent to prosecutors. He added that the prosecutor is making the decision whether or not to indict a suspect. In October, Songz posted on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he took the disease very seriously and urged his fans to do the same. Songz is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. Hayes has passed away at the age of 33 Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who played in Florida State, has passed away. He was 33. The Buccaneers confirmed his death. He had liver disease and had been in the hospice of his childhood home in Valdosta, Georgia. Hayes spent four seasons with the Buccaneers, who played him in the sixth round in 2008. Then he played with the Bears for a year and with the Jaguars for two years. . Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 ​​for losses. He had 10 sacks, 6 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles. In an interview with ESPN this year, Hayes said he was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and placed on a waiting list for a transplant at the Mayo Clinic and Northwestern Medicine. Ike Boettger on a one-year contract, just over a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player. Boettger was a limited free agent who had seven starts on the left guard last season. He then took over the runway Cody Ford sustained a knee injury that ended the season. Boettger and Ford are expected to compete for the off-season runway.

