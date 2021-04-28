Sports
Uncertainty for fearful Aussie IPL stars
Australians involved in the Indian Premier League are “quite apprehensive” about their uncertain return home as officials seek to support the early exit of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.
The federal government has suspended all direct commercial and repatriation flights from India to Australia until May 15, and measures are expected to be reviewed closer to that date.
The IPL is scheduled to end on May 31, so any extension of the travel ban would give Cricket Australia a significant headache.
A group of nearly 40 Australian players, coaches, referees and broadcast staff will still be able to return home on a charter flight at the end of the tournament, but will require government approval.
“One of the reasons for the break was to give our hotel a little space because of the cargo we saw from India,” Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck told ABC radio on Wednesday.
“No decisions have yet been made regarding (approval for a charter flight for) the cricketers.”
The most immediate priority for CA and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) in their discussions with the federal government is Zampa and Richardson.
The pair followed the lead of fellow countryman Andrew Tye by shortening their IPL stints as they wanted to return home due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.
Tye has arrived in Sydney and has begun his quarantine job at the hotel, but Zampa and Richardson are seemingly still in a detention pattern.
They were expected to fly from Mumbai to Doha on a commercial flight departing Wednesday morning and then return home.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed on Tuesday that indirect travel from India to Australia would be impossible in the coming weeks because intermediate ports, such as Qatar, would also block travelers.
“We are in constant conversation with them (Zampa and Richardson). As you might think, they are in a difficult position,” ACA CEO Todd Greenberg told 2GB.
‘We should try to find out some more information.
“There were a few guys who really wanted to go home, everyone has their own story.”
Greenberg said the majority of players are “really comfortable” in the tournament’s biosecurity bubble and plan to fulfill their promise.
However, they understandably remain concerned about what will happen after the final.
“They’re all pretty anxious. They’re in one of the biggest hotspots we’ve seen since COVID,” he said.
‘They are very concerned about going home at the end.
“But also concerned about what a beautiful place India has been … and they see such devastation.”
The Prime Minister has stated that Australians involved in the IPL would not be lining up for repatriation flights when they resume.
Greenberg, who confirmed that the ACA was in talks with CA about whether a charter flight for the IPL contingent would be possible, noted that there is no “expectation of any of the players or coaching staff there for specific favors”.
“There are no free rides,” Greenberg said.
“What they (players) are looking for is the right information so they can plan accordingly.
“There are still more than four weeks of the tournament to play.”
