Virginia wins 2021 ACC Mens Tennis Tournament – The Cavalier Daily
It was an exciting weekend for Virginia men’s tennis. The Cavaliers (21-2, 12-0 ACC) had to fight back in multiple games to earn the ACC Championship title and finish a perfect season in the conference.
Quarter-Finals Georgia Tech
Virginia started the tournament against Georgia Tech in the quarter-finals. The Yellow Jackets (13-9, 7-7 ACC) came after a nice win against Miami and almost played spoiler as the game stayed close with a 4-3 win for the Cavaliers.
It was clear from the outset that Georgia Tech was not going to be easy for the Cavaliers. The Yellow Jackets and Virginia split the decisions in courts two and three, leaving the doubles point to court one. Graduate student Carl Sderlund and junior William Woodall ended up in a 7-4 tiebreaker against a pair of freshmen in Marcus McDaniel and Andres Martin.
Singles went back and forth and Virginia won on lanes one, four and five, while Georgia Tech responded with two points on lanes six and three, pushing the score to 3-3 in the final singles match.
On lane two, freshman Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won his first set 6-4 against Martin. However, Martin took the second set 6-3 and had a 3-0 lead in the third with three games away from eliminating Virginia and ending the perfect season in conference play.
Schulenburg had his most rugged performance of the year, saving the season for his team when he broke Martins’s service and won in a tight tie-breaker 7-5, allowing Virginia to win 4-3 and advance to the semi-finals.
The Yellow Jackets brought it to us today and almost got us, said coach Andres Pedroso. [It was an] incredible come from behind to win for the Wahoos and we live to fight one more day.
NC State semi-finals
Schulenburg’s inspiring play would be contagious as the Cavaliers’ momentum helped them cruise past their next opponent, beating NC State 4-0 on Saturday.
Virginia shook off the close quarter-final against Georgia Tech to dominate the semi-final showdown against the Wolfpack (11-8, 7-3 ACC). Offensive early, Sderlund and Woodall defeated senior Tadas Babelis and junior Yannai Barkai 6-1, while junior Ryan Goetz and freshman Chris Rodesch beat sophomore Robin Catry and fifth year Alexis Galarneau to earn the doubles game.
It looked like the Cavaliers had learned their lesson from the quarter-finals, winning three consecutive singles matches in straight sets with freshman Iaki Montes de la Torre taking the win on lane three.
With a victory in the semifinals, Virginia set its sights on the 13th ACC tournament title and a first ACC title under Pedroso.
North Carolina final
To do this, the Cavaliers faced North Carolina in the ACC title game. It was a battle between the conference’s two powerhouses, and it didn’t disappoint when No. 6 Virginia beat No. 4 North Carolina (19-3, 9-2 ACC) 4-3 to win the title.
The Tar Heels were able to recover one of their two starters from an injury in senior Josh Peck for the championship game against the Cavaliers.
From the outset, it was clear that Virginia would have to fight and fight if it wanted the title win. After an even split in two of the doubles, Peck and senior Benjamin Sigouin defeated Schulenburg and Montes in the doubles 7-6 to a 7-4 tiebreaker, giving the Tar Heels the early lead.
To start singles, North Carolina appeared to have a chance to run away with the game, as junior Brian Cernoch defeated Schulenburg 6-0, 6-2 to give North Carolina a 2-0 lead.
Virginia responded with victories by Sderlund and senior Gianni Ross on lanes one and six, splitting the game to two apiece. With the decisions split between fields three and five, the score was tied at 3-3, with field four being the deciding court of the game.
Montes was the hero for the Cavaliers, beating senior Simon Soendergaard 6-2, 6-4 to give Virginia their first title since 2017.
It was only fitting to end an exciting ACC weekend with a great title game. Virginia is the only ACC team to have won the ACC title at the Rome Tennis Center, including when it was first held there in 2017. Sderlund also earned his second ACC title in his career.
If they win on Sunday, the Cavaliers will receive an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament in May. The Cavaliers are now winners of 15 consecutive games, and will try to continue their remarkable season as they enter the NCAA tournament.
