



Stanford’s field hockey has been on the road for the past two months, but the team is not getting the publicity the women’s basketball team has received for being similar road warriors. On the other hand, their university doesn’t want to tell the story of hockey at all: the team is about to be eliminated.

The road can be difficult, especially in a pandemic. But coach Tara Danielson thinks it is an advantage to have her players in a hotel, on a schedule of practice, play, study, eat, sleep.

“I think it’s harder to wake up every day on a campus telling you you don’t belong,” said Danielson. Despite what the Stanford tells the 18 players on the hockey team, they prove that they absolutely belong. One of the last teams to return to campus and after nearly 14 days on the road, the Cardinal won his conference championship last week and earned a seat in the NCAA tournament, which starts Friday in Chapel Hill, NC Stanford will play in Miami or Ohio; the winner plays the best host UNC in the quarter-finals. The double win at Monmouth gave Stanford its fourth conference title in five years, while wearing the second highest GPA – 3.83 – of any hockey team in the country, according to Danielson. “Stanford said you can have the best of both worlds: academic success and athletic success,” said senior Corinne Zanolli, who – between games and practice – rounds out her award on the effects of US defense industry consolidation on procurement. outcomes. “We were told that if you push yourself to the absolute maximum of your potential, you would be supported.” But that is now all a thing of the past for Zanolli and her teammates. Last July, she was told with a few minutes’ warning to make a video call. Like most of her team, as a val athlete, she assumed it was COVID protocols. Instead, athletic director Bernard Muir quickly dropped the bombshell: Eleven sports, including hockey, would be dropped. They were amazed. “We meet every measure of a standard of excellence,” said Zanolli. “We have not underperformed.” Thanks to Tara Danielson Dating back to 1903, hockey is the oldest women’s sport at Stanford, the foundation stone of a culture that has often and forcefully slapped itself on the back as a leader in gender equality. The program has a dedicated alumni base – who was shocked that no help was asked prior to the decision to kill the sport – and a million dollar endowment In recent years, the program has been a standard-bearer of West Coast hockey. Hired by Muir’s predecessor Bob Bowlsby in 2010, Danielson has been deeply involved in the efforts to develop the sport in California. “We feel like we’re at a tipping point,” she said. With the 2028 Olympics slated for Los Angeles – and all sports with automatic berths – the expectation was that Stanford’s presence on the west coast and the Olympic spotlight would only help the sport grow. “We’re growing the sport,” said Zanolli, 22, a member of the US national team who cherishes Olympic ambitions. “This has been hit so hard.” Danielson has built the Stanford program into a national presence. She has been able to recruit players like Zanolli, willing to leave a robust hockey culture behind for the promise of both athletic and academic excellence. Under Danielson’s supervision, the team has played the NCAA tournament nine times in 11 seasons and produced 13 All-Americans. She had a strong recruiting class coming in, with six freshmen. But four of them chose to take a gap year and think about their options. Now they are going elsewhere: Harvard, Michigan and Duke are likely landing sites. Those choices have resulted in an exhausted squad: with 18 on the team, there is no opportunity for 11-on-11 scrimmages. While a few athletes got the chance to play – Zanolli played with a club in England last fall – many were trapped trying to train alone. They were finally able to practice in February. “It was such a relief,” said Danielson. “They just craved normalcy.” On the road, the team now feels it is out of sight and out of mind. “We are used to being overlooked,” said Zanolli, who said that during her time at Stanford, hockey was regularly left out of the track and field from fall sports or ignored by the department’s social media feed. Now her team plays with purpose. The players put black duct tape over the Stanford name on their uniform, a visual symbol of their marginalization. They don’t break up groups by saying the name of the university, but by saying, “We!” “This program is for us,” said Zanolli. “We did this for each other.” While there is renewed hope among Stanford alumni that the sport can be saved, with the Board of Trustees meeting this week to consider a proposal to fund the programs privately, some hockey parents have expressed pessimism about their team. It’s a fall sport, so summer practice should start soon. Seniors graduate; recruiting is impossible. To traverse everything is the undercurrent of darkening and betrayal. “This is the home of champions,” said Zanolli, using Stanford’s self-chosen nickname. “When have we ever been a place where mediocrity comes first, that takes the easy way out, that backs off from a challenge? Stanford has the most creative minds in the world. Let’s deploy them and expose the problem and try to fix it. “That is the most disappointing of all. This is not the Stanford I know. “ Ann Killion is a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @annkillion







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos