Bass Atkins finds solace in her artwork – Times-Herald

Dorothy Bass Atkins loved roller skating. Loved roller skating.

She certainly grinned widely when her dad gave her a new pair of white skates and offered to ride her to the local ice rink. A problem. Blacks were only allowed to skate on Mondays. There were no signs, but the kids knew. That was “Coloreds Night.”

“My father says, ‘What does that mean?’ I said people of color could only skate Monday night, ”Dorothy recalls, her father unleashing a barrage of words that Dorothy couldn’t repeat.

‘He said,’ You go ice skating whenever you want. ‘It was Saturday night and he put me in the car. I said to the woman at the desk, “I came to skate,” and she said, “You have to come back to Coloreds Night.” I just froze a little bit, ”Dorothy said. “My father got in and said, ‘My daughter is going to skate.’ At the time, I didn’t want to skate. I wanted to run and hide. My dad said, “You’re going in to skate.” I went in and all the white kids I knew from school were there. I was hurt. I wanted to cry, but I didn’t. I went out and skated. The kids ignored me. “

Although Dorothy skated on Mondays, she also often returned to skate on Saturdays.

‘I will never forget that. It still stands out, ”she said. ‘The funny thing about it. When I went back to school the next day, the kids weren’t mean. They pretended not to see me on the rink. “

Dorothy laughed.

“Maybe I was the rink Rosa Parks,” she said.

Decades later, anchored in San Jose, married for 57 years, retired from banking and established as a South Bay recording artist, Bass Atkins was devastated by the George Floyd murder that palesed ‘Coloreds Night’ for skating 65 years ago by comparison.

When that happened, I didn’t know what to do with myself. When I saw that, I curled up in a ball and couldn’t stop crying, ”Bass Atkins said by phone Tuesday. “I was beside myself, almost incoherent.”

Art became her emotional outlet, “a way to heal my own heart,” says Bass Atkins.

Her series of paintings, entitled “One Love,” was posted to Facebook “and just took off,” said Bass Atkins. “People started to respond and it caught on, so I kept doing it.”

Her virtual one-woman show for the Hayward Arts Council has recently ended, with another in the works.

“I’m very busy,” said Bass Atkins.

Bass Atkins found herself in the market when she started incorporating old black and white photos of her childhood into greeting cards.

“That went really well until the last recession,” she said. “I’ve lost all my clients, except for a museum in Palo Alto. Then COVID happened and it turned sour. “

Bass Atkins never stopped painting and her work was well received.

‘I didn’t know I would be so busy. I love painting so much. This is fun, ”she said. “Plus, it’s a real cure for me.”

It wasn’t easy being “ Dick Bass’s sister ” in Vallejo, she said of her late brother, who rose to fame as a high school star, then a star in college and with the Los Angeles Rams. Her other brother, Norman Jr., was a two-sport athlete and briefly played professionally with the Denver Broncos and then Kansas City Athletics. He later became a professional table tennis player.

“I was a better skater than my brothers,” she said. “I think because they had no interest in it.”

Bass Atkins was also an artist growing up, although as a child it was an afterthought.

“I used to draw privately,” said Bass Atkins. “I was a closet ‘charger’ and a closet writer. And when my dad was taking care of my brothers and trying to make me play as hard as them, I retreated to the ice rink and drew. “

Oh, there was that one drawing assignment. Dorothy was around seventh grade. She pulled out a pitcher.

“The teacher came to my desk and she said, ‘You have absolutely no talent. This is awful. This is awful. You may never sign again. ”

Dorothy not for years. Not where she would show anyone. Then her father died. And Dick died, “and I started drawing again,” she said.

Bass Atkins remembers making a daily sketchpad with BART for the commute to San Francisco.

“I just sketched things I would see and wrote stories for 20 years and kept it very private in my briefcase,” she said. “If someone were to look at it, I would just close the page.”

It’s the art of painting that keeps Bass Atkins young, she said.

“I paint almost every day. I like the peace it gives me, ”she said.

From time to time she also speaks inspiringly about racism and building bridges.

“People remember me as Dick Bass’s sister. He always said to me, ‘lift your dreams from your own star’. He said, ‘Find what you like and make it your passion, make it what you are known for. And I pretty much did. “

And she will never forget to ignore “Coloreds Night” and Saturday skating.

‘I don’t know if I had more fun on Saturday. Maybe it was some kind of rebel in me. It gave me a chance to piss people off, ”Dorothy laughed. “I’ve always been a silent activist. I do my art in my own way. “