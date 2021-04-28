Rams’ coach, GM, makes final design preparations at home

The latest news on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead carry out their final preparations from their homes after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

McVay and Snead have both tested negative since close contact was discovered Monday, and they plan to be together at the Rams’ headquarters in Malibu on Friday when the team’s first pick takes place in the second round. Los Angeles has no first-round pick for the fifth year in a row.

“Neither of us is bothered by this, but we just follow protocols,” McVay said Tuesday. “We wanted to be smart, and hopefully we can have fun as long as we remain asymptomatic and our tests are negative, which has happened in the last few days.”

McVay and Snead miss a few relaxing days at their new headquarters: The Rams have temporarily acquired an 8800 square foot estate in Malibu with exceptional views of the Pacific Ocean. They will make their design choices from the house, which will then be used to welcome new players and for other team activities in the coming weeks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to fans attending their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Bucks announced Tuesday that all eligible fans attending the match will be able to receive a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a mobile vaccination site at the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks are offering the vaccine in partnership with the Milwaukee Health Department. Fans getting their first dose on Fiserv Forum can schedule their appointment for a second dose with health department officials on the spot.

Tyrrell Hatton is the fourth player to withdraw from the Valspar Championship due to a positive test for the coronavirus.

Hatton is the No. 8 player in the world rankings, making him the highest-placed player to test positive on the PGA Tour since Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in Las Vegas, last October.

Sepp Straka, Will Gordon and Brice Garnett also tested positive this week and withdrew. It marks the first time that four players have tested positive in a tournament since the PGA Tour returned from the pandemic in June.

Major League Baseball says 70% of players, field personnel and support personnel have been fully or partially vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement during SporticoLive’s online discussion of his baseball franchise valuation estimates.

In an email to The Associated Press, Manfred said his figure refers to all individuals defined as Level 1 in the MLB protocols, including players, field personnel such as managers, coaches, and sports trainers, plus essential personnel who must be nearby . close proximity. He said the 70% figure includes partial vaccinations for those who receive two-stage vaccines.

MLB told players on March 29 that the COVID-19 protocol restrictions would be relaxed when 85% of Tier 1 personnel are vaccinated.

Sepp Straka has withdrawn from the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook after testing positive for the corona virus.

Straka is the third player to test positive this week. Will Gordon and Brice Garnett withdrew on Monday after a positive test.

This is the fourth PGA Tour event since golfing resumed in June with three positive coronavirus test results and the second in the last six tournaments. Three players tested positive at the Honda Classic in March.

Under the new Massachusetts COVID-19 reopening guidelines, Boston’s professional sports teams could be playing to a packed house by August.

The office of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that capacity in large venues, such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and baseball fields, could increase from its current level of 12% to 25% as of May 10.

Those limits would then be raised to 100% for all companies on Aug. 1, as vaccination numbers continue to increase and the state enters the final stage of reopening. The state will also ease its mandatory mask order for some outdoor environments, starting in late April.

The shift means the New England Patriots can start their 2021 season with Gillette Stadium at full capacity. It also paves the way for the Boston Marathon, which was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history last year and shifted from the normal running race of mid-April to October 11 this year.

All of these changes are based on the spread of vaccinations and favorable public health data and are subject to change.

NHL prepares to adjust playoff contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the US

“Where we play will depend on COVID, of course – we hope to keep everyone healthy – and it will depend on government regulations regarding where we can travel our players and our teams to and where. We can’t,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Tuesday: “If we cannot travel in Canada, neither between the provinces, nor from the US to Canada and back, we will make any necessary adjustments to complete the playoffs.”

Bettman called the situation ‘enormously unpredictable’ and a situation that changes daily. The NHL kicked the look at cross-border travel by having all seven Canadian teams play in the same division for the entire regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The first time a Canadian team should play a counterpart in the US would be in June, although there has been speculation about the first two rounds of the North Division’s playoffs in a quarantined bubble.

Canada is so far behind in vaccinating people against COVID-19 compared to the US. Canada has 2.71% of people fully vaccinated, compared to just under 29% in the US.

That disparity has kept the NHL from relaxing virus protocols for teams that hit a certain vaccination threshold, which is the case with the NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball that currently have all teams playing in the US.

