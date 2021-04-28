On this day, the Australian cricket team completed a hat-trick of World Cup titles in 2007





On this day in 2007, Australia completed a triple world cup | Courtesy: @ICC | Photo credits: Twitter Australia has always been a juggernaut when it comes to the ICC ODI World Cups. They have won the elite competition 5 times and have been a dominant force on the World Cup circuit. On this day in 2007, Australia produced a remarkable treble when they took the party on the trot for the third time. It was then their fourth title overall. In 2007, they had surpassed Sri Lanka by 53 points in a rain-marred game. The victory came via the D / L method. But the cricket world really bowed to this gigantic force, because something of this magnitude was previously unmatched. After the latest win, Australia’s unbeaten streak was extended to 29 since 1999, with Australian star batsman Ricky Ponting captaining in 2007. He also skippered the Australian side when they won the World Cup against India in the 2003 World Cup. final. As lead hitter, Australia had hit a massive 281 runs in the first innings on a superlative by wicket-keeper-batsman, Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist had hit 149 runs in just 104 deliveries and gave all bowlers in Sri Lanka jitters. His excellent shot was laced with 13 fours and 8 sixes. Matthew Hayden was the second highest run-getter in those innings, scoring 38 runs. Due to bad weather, Sri Lanka got a total of 269 in 36 overs. Before a full cone attack, Sri Lanka had started briskly. Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara were standout players, scoring 63 and 54 points respectively. But the threatening Australian bowlers ripped through the attack and sent them away. After their departure, the other batsmen seemed to have no idea and Sri Lanka eventually succumbed to the loss. From 145-3, Sri Lanka dropped to 211-8 and gave away the victory to the Australians. Australian speedster Glenn McGrath played a pivotal role in Australia’s 2007 triumph. He took 26 wickets in the tournament and rightly won the man of the tournament award. He had an excellent economy of 4.21 during the tournament







