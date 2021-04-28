Western Carolina Tabs Kerwin Bell as the Head Football Coach

Cullowhee, NC Kerwin Bell has been named the 14th head soccer coach at Western Carolina University, director of athletics Alex Gary announced. His contract was approved by the WCU Supervisory Board on Tuesday evening during a special session.

Bell was an accomplished player working his way from walk-on to All-American to the National Football League. He has won a combination of four conference championships and the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship in 12 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

A formal introductory press conference will be held on Wednesday, April 28 at 9:00 am in the main arena of the Ramsey Center with a live online stream available.

“We talk about Catamount Athletics every day with a winning mindset and the confidence to believe we can bring championships to our university,” said Gary. “Kerwin is a proven winner and has shown his ability to build successful programs. We are delighted to welcome him and his family to Cullowhee.”

Bell comes to Cullowhee after serving as the offensive coordinator at the University of South Florida in 2019 under head coach Charlie Strong, who recently left the field as head coach after the 2018 NCAA Division II national championship to lead the Valdosta State Blazers where he coached for three seasons , he played playoff appearances twice.

“I am excited and honored to be named the new head soccer coach at Western Carolina University,” said Bell. “We come here to win championships on the field and mentor the young men on our program. I am ready to start building a championship program that the Catamount Nation can be proud of.”

During a 12-year coaching career, Bell led football programs at Valdosta State (2016-18) and Jacksonville University (2007-15). He did this after a 13-year career in professional football, including several stops in the NFL and the Canadian Football League.

Bell served as the head coach at Valdosta State for three seasons, where he also led the offense. He led the Blazers to a 27-7 record during his tenure, including a school record of 15 wins in a row, two Division II playoff appearances, and won both a conference and a national championship in 2018. He was named the Don Hansen NCAA Division II 2018. Co-Coach of the Year and Gulf South Conference Co-Coach of the Year after leading VSU to a 14-0 record, the first unbeaten season in program history with a thrilling 49-47 win over Ferris State in the D-II National Championship Game. The Blazers came fifth in their preseason conference and the No. 3 seed to enter the playoffs, the Blazers finished No. 1 nationally in the latest AFCA Division II poll.

Bell’s 2018 offense led the country in scoring (52.0 ppg), second in first downs (341), and fourth in total offense (523.9 ypg), red zone offense (.901), and pass efficiency (167 , 37). The Blazers scored 728 points on the year, the highest total in NCAA Division II history, as they posted 7,334 yards (3,676 rush / 3,658 passes) and 7.9 yards per game over the year.

Within Bell’s system, Rogan Wells, the VSU sophomore quarterback, finished second for the Harlon Hill Trophy, presented to the Division II Player of the Year, and was named both Region Two and Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Year. Wells accounted for 50 touchdowns in the year (including one receiving), led the country in points responsible for (300), was second in passing touchdowns (38) and points responsible for per game (21.4 ppg), 10thin transient yards (3,075), 12th in transient efficiency (160.6) and 25thtotal offense (271.9 ypg). He finished second on the team with 732 yards rushing and led the team with 11 rushed touchdowns.

In addition, senior offensive linemen Jeremy King was runner-up for the Gene Upshaw Award given to the foremost Division II lineman.



Bell led VSU to second place of the conference in his first two years as the program’s leader and went 8-3 with a playoff appearance in his first season at the helm in 2016 when the Blazers led the nation with 27 interceptions on defense .

Prior to Valdosta, Bell led Jacksonville University for nine seasons and led the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program to a record 66-35 and three Pioneer Football League (PFL) championships. Bell served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and as head coach, and was named the 2008 PFL Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award after leading the Dolphins to a 9-4 season record and conference title.

He also led Jacksonville to a school-best 10-1 record and conference championship in 2010, as the Dolphins led the nation in total (486 ypg) and scoring (42.2 ppg) offense. JU also posted a 9-2 overall rating and won a conference title in 2014.

Before taking over the Jacksonville program, Bell ran Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala, Florida, for six seasons (2001-2006), finishing a Florida 2B state title in 2005 and runner-up in 2006. His coaching career started in earnest. at the end of his professional playing career as an offensive coordinator for two seasons while still a player for the Toronto Argonauts (2000-01).

Originally from Mayo, Florida, Bell was a quarterback at the University of Florida from 1983-87, completing more than 57 percent of his 953 pass attempts for 7,585 yards and 56 touchdowns. A former walk-on, Bell finished his collegiate career as SEC Player of the Year in 1984 after leading Florida to a 9-1-1 record and conference championship, and both an All-SEC first-team roster as All-America. honorable mention in 1985, a season in which the Gators achieved the first ever national rankings at No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. With a second honorable mention for All-America in 1986, Bell was a team captain in 1987 and earned the program’s Fergie Ferguson Award.

Bell was ranked by The Gainesville Sun as the number 26 greatest Gator of all time from the first 100 years of football in Florida in 2006. Bell later served as a graduate assistant for the 1990 season under Steve Spurrier in Florida after earning a degree in psychology in Florida. 1987.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, kicking off his 13-year professional career, seeing stops with the NFL teams in Miami, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Indianapolis, as well as stops in the Canadian Football League. , where he passed 19,538 yards and 101 touchdowns in nine seasons, and the World League of American Football (WLAF).

Married in 1986, while both UF students, Bell and his wife, Cosette, have three children: Kade, Kolton and Kenzley.

Wednesday’s introductory press conference (link) is streamed from WCU’s Facebook page (fb.com/catamountsports) and the department’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/catamountsports) with an embedded link on CatamountSports.com. The limited number of invitees planning to attend the press conference must enter the Ramsey Center truck tunnel entrance and follow the directions to the arena floor. Attendees are asked to adhere to the Catamounts Care initiative and maintain a physical distance if possible and to wear a face cover appropriately.