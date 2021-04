The ‘serious’ threat of tennis fire fire to the DQ saga

Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini (photo right) wants an apology from the ATP after he was disqualified from the Barcelona Open (photo right). (Images: Twitter / Getty Images) The Italian misfit Fabio Fognini has hit back at the ATP and wants an apology after defaulting at the Barcelona Open last week. The 33-year-old was behind world No. 147 Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0, 4-4 when he collided with the official. ‘DISGUSTING’: Nick Kyrgios cooks about Bernard Tomic ‘insult’ ‘REALLY DIFFICULT’: Naomi Osaka’s big confession amid Ash Barty fight Fogini was furious when he stormed off the court and confronted officials, before cutting his racket in disgust. The Italian protested his innocence after the game, insisting he had been punished for something he “hadn’t done”. “What happened to me was inexplicable,” he told reporters. ‘I’m going to investigate. I paid for something I didn’t do. ‘ The ATP took action against Fognini in which the Italian had to pay a fine of 5000 euros ($ 7,800 dollars) and was awarded ranking points. Fognini threatens action against tennis body But Fognini, known for his on-court antics, has knocked down the governing body of tennis on his appeal. The Italian has called for an apology after claiming that the way he has been portrayed has damaged his reputation. Fognini’s racket sponsor, Babolat, recently apologized for his behavior after the Barcelona Open. But Fognini wants an apology, or he would take legal action, from the ATP after claiming that he was protesting against himself. Fabio Fognini (pictured left) argues with the judge during his men’s singles round of 32 match against Bernabe Zapata on day three of the Barcelona Open. (Photo by Quality Sport Images / Getty Images) Money and points don’t interest me. What happened has tarnished my image, making me look like one [bad] man with my sponsors, he said, according to Corriere della Sera. I want an apology for the big mistake. If my appeal is rejected, I will put everything in the hands of the lawyer and ask the ATP for compensation for very serious damage to the image. I’ve always admitted bulls ** t, but this time I’m right and go straight to the goal. Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness: Story continues click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

