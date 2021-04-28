Girls Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention and Coach of the Year – PA Prep Live





FIRST TEAM GOALKEEPER Maddie Robitzer, Unionville, Junior In an otherwise bad year for a normally powerful Unionville program, the former DLN All-Area Player of the Year was her usual self. Robitzer posted an outrageous save rate of .938, despite getting more shots than any goalkeeper in the ICSHL. She had averaged 44 saves a game for the Longhorns. FIRST TEAM DEFENSE Josie Silberman, Downingtown West, Senior The lone senior on the first team, Silberman, was the ICSHL’s best defender for the league’s best team. She also scored four goals and seven assists. And if you needed some indication of her physical nature, she was also second in the ICSHL in penalty minutes, which isn’t always a bad sign. Skylar Campanile, Avon Grove, Freshman Campanile and fellow first-teamer Abigail McCrystal were tied for second place in the ICSHL with 22 goals. She also added 13 assists as she led the Red Devils to the Ches-Mont American title, with an 8-3 win over Henderson. FIRST TEAM AHEAD Abigail McCrystal, Avon Grove, Soph. With 22 goals and 13 assists, McCrystal led from the front for the Red Devils. With two years to play and plenty of talented young teammates like fellow first-teamer Skylar Campanile, the Red Devils should be ready for the future. Jennifer Gallagher, West Chester Rustin, Soph. Gallagher finished third in the ICSHL with 14 assists and added 20 goals for good measure, good enough for a tie for fourth place in the league. Amanda Wallace, Downingtown East / Bishop Shanahan, Junior Wallace had 15 goals and six assists, which is impressive numbers in just 12 games, largely against slightly better competition in the Ches-Mont National. SECOND TEAM GOALKEEPER Kayla Czukoski, West Chester Henderson, verse. SECOND TEAM DEFENSE Ella Miller, Downingtown West, Senior Morgan Hendler, West Chester Henderson, Sophomore SECOND TEAM AHEAD Carly Marzano, West Chester Rustin, Junior Isabella Cericola, West Chester Rustin, Soph. Cassidy Yaun, West Chester Henderson, Soph. FAIR MENTION Avon Grove: Lily Schindler, Ella Hydutsky, Maddie Boulware, Morgan Yingling. Conestoga: Michelle Jiang, Darcy Malik, Sophia Parisi Downingtown East / Bishop Shanahan: Maggie Jacoby, Cece Petchkofski Downingtown West: Molly Rosenzweig, Annalize Moylan, Maddie Vitali. West Chester East: Kylie Chandler, Samantha Ditz West Chester Henderson: Avery Chandler, Maya Zrebiec, Samantha Scebelo, Lindsay Moses, Paige Muetterties West Chester Rustin: Liza Congialdi; Unionville wrote: Isabella Wilkins. COACH OF THE YEAR Sarah Hannan, West Chester Henderson The success that some high school programs take decades to find? Sarah Hannan discovered it at Henderson in just three seasons. For a program that has only been running for three years, a trip to the Flyers Cup championship game is an achievement in itself. The Warriors came up against top-seeded Downingtown West shortly after an early lead in the final. Henderson also reached the US final at Ches-Mont, before falling to Avon Grove. Despite the losses, the program has come a long way since it failed to fill a bank a few years ago. With a young squad graduating zero seniors in 2021 and Hannan at the helm, this is just the beginning for the Warriors.







