Sports
Table Tennis: China will host an Olympic simulation event by Reuters next month
(Reuters) – The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) will host an Olympic simulation event in May to help its players prepare for this year’s Tokyo Games, local media reported.
Thirty-six men’s and women’s singles players, and 16 mixed doubles pairs will be attending the WTT (World Table Tennis) Grand Smashes Trials and Olympic Simulation, held May 3-7 in Xinxiang, Northern Henan Province, ahead of the Olympic Games starting in July.
The tournament is open to paddlers who have qualified for singles competitions at the Chinese National Games, finalists in singles events at the under-18 and under-15 national championships, and young players who have qualified through other competitions.
“The best under-15, under-18 and senior table tennis players in the country will compete together in this event, in line with the policy of cultivating future talent from different age groups,” the CTTA said, according to local media.
The event, which will use a similar format to the Olympic tournament, will also offer the chance to qualify for other competitions, including the 2021 World Cup Final and the China Table Tennis Club Super League.
“The CTTA does not only focus on the Olympic Games in Tokyo. We also seek to select and nurture talent for the Paris Olympics and beyond, ”said CTTA Chairman Liu Guoliang.
“Those who can win tickets to the 2021 WTT Smashes Trials are the best players of their age group now in China. And I believe they will become the best table tennis players in the world. “
The pandemic-delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo begin on July 23.
Asian powerhouse China has won all but four gold table tennis medals since the sport was first included at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.
