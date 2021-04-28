Stars Half a step behind physical, half a step behind emotional in tonight’s loss





Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness described his team’s loss to the Carolina hurricanes very briefly: we were physically half a step behind and emotionally half a step behind. After a big overtime win less than 24 hours earlier, the Stars came out flat and the Hurricanes made them pay for all the mental errors in their game. FIRST PERIOD The Stars came out with a proverbial thump tonight to start the game. The Hurricanes were all over the home side. and it felt like a matter of time before they took advantage of spending so much time in the attack zone. John Klingberg’s hi-sticking penalty on Jordan Staal accounted for the first goal. A failed clearing attempt by Esa Lindell kept the Stars penalty killers in their own zone. A point shot fell in the final area after a rebound by Antoin Khudobin. Steel had drifted to that spot uncovered and cleared it for the first goal against. Just over a minute later they would take the lead 2-0. A first point shot from Brett Pesce was stopped by Khudobin, but he gave up a juicy rebound that landed right on Sebastian Ahos’ stick. With Roope Hintz, Denis Gurianov and Miro Heiskanen all caught looking at the puck, there was no one to cover the dangerous Carolina forward and he made them pay. SECOND PERIOD The penalty kill was cut off again, this time on the penalty taken at the end of the period carried over to the second frame. The puck bounced strangely on the back of the glass behind Khudobin, who rushed to find it in its crease. Dallas skaters failed to cover the Carolina player in the most dangerous parts of the ice, and Steel took advantage again. Jason Robertson would give the Stars a sign of life, expanding his points run to nine games with a 7:45 goal in the period. Unfortunately, Dallas never played on that and the game was never really within reach. THIRD PERIOD Carolina scored two more goals in the third period. Max McCormick and Nino Niederreiter each hit the back of the net when the Stars failed to find their defensive structure. The Hurricanes dominated because the entirety of the stars outside Hintz and Robertson failed to generate anything remarkable offensively. Canes dominated the transition game tonight. Only opportunities for Dallas came from Hintz / Robertson. Great work from Aho, Foegele, Slavin & Pesce from the hustle and bustle. pic.twitter.com/fno6jRnBAq Corey sznajder (@ShutdownLine) April 28, 2021 We have to move on, Bowness said. When weve stumbled, weve bounced back very well, and Im sure was going to bounce back. Dallas gets that chance with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators (who lost 7-4 to the Florida Panthers tonight) get three days off to lick their wounds in anticipation of the biggest match-up of their season. Dallas visits the Bridgestone Arena on Saturday in what is sure to be a pivotal game in the playoff race.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos