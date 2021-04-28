Sports
Austin-East Football Team starts GoFundMe for new helmets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After so many games on the gridiron, a football helmet eventually has to be retired. Austin-East head coach Antonio Mays found out mid-season that it would be the last of the helmet.
“When we took inventory, our trainer and manager came up to us mid-season and said, ‘Hey coach, we can’t overhaul these anymore, we have to buy new helmets,’” said Mays.
Mays remembered the previous head coach, Jeff Phillips, who had just bought new helmets a few years ago and thought those white helmets would be the solution. They were ultimately a temporary fix.
“They [the coaching staff] said well, the reason we didn’t wear those white helmets is because they cause headaches, ”said Mays. “So we got stuck in a riddle if you want to.”
Emerging seniors on the soccer team, Jeremiah Conwell and Bryson Steen worked together to address the problem.
“Bryson and I thought it would be a good idea to raise money for some helmets because after some games I get a headache, while other players get a headache,” said Conwell.
The team began selling leftover discount cards, at a discounted rate, to raise money for new helmets, but they had to raise $ 16,000 and the cards weren’t enough.
Mays said one of the parents of a player on the team suggested creating a GoFundMe to achieve their goal. Mays, joking that he is not tech-savvy, delegated the task to an assistant coach. Since the campaign began on April 21, the team has raised nearly $ 7,000.
“We put it into operation and the first night we had raised over a thousand dollars. So I immediately became a fan, ”said Mays.
“It was shocking,” said Steen. ‘I didn’t really expect that we would raise a lot of money. Of course I hoped I was praying, but I didn’t expect it to happen, especially so soon. I am just very grateful. “
Mays is looking for around 40 helmets for the coming season, most notably the F7 brand which has extra padding and cushion to absorb impacts and prevent concussions – crucial in football.
“The first rule of coaching is to create a safe environment. And the most important part of your body is your head, so every kid that comes out we want to be able to give the new F7, ”said Mays, who typically sees 40 to about 45 kids playing for the team.
Mays said he was in conflict over how to set up the campaign because of the timing and did not want it to appear as if he were using the tragedies the school has endured in recent weeks as a “means of impulse.” As contradictory as he was, he is extremely grateful to the people who donated to their cause.
“You may not be able to do anything big, but whatever you can do, just do it,” Mays said. “If all you can do is a prayer for us, say so and we’ll agree and we appreciate it.”
For the students who have experienced more tragedies in recent months than anyone else should in their lives, the money being donated means so much more than meets the eye.
“It would mean a lot to me to know that we have community support. And just knowing that people love us, people care about us, people care about what was going on right now, it would mean a lot to us. I have the feeling that it would mean a lot to the whole team, ”said Steen.
To donate, click here.
