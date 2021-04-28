Rogue Warriors: Youth Hockey Team Coached By Former Hurricane Aaron Ward On Its Way To Nationals





For the past few years, former Hurricanes defender Aaron Ward was the head coach of the Rogue Warriors youth hockey team. As high school students, this is their swan song now and they hope to go out big. Ward and his team will leave for Green Bay, Wisconsin and the Nationals on Wednesday. “I don’t want to coach just anyone. I want to coach children that I have invested in, and I am fully invested in these children.” Ward told ABC11 Tuesday, adding that he has coached many of them since they were 10 or 11 years old. For many of the players it is indeed a goal in the making. “Just being involved with his team has been the best moment of my life. Starting with a not-so-great team, but building up to go to Nationals is just an all-time dream.” said team captain Dillon Phillips. As with any Southern team, the Rogue Warriors head to Wisconsin with a little extra motivation. “You always want to prove to those teams from Michigan and New York, especially Alaska, that they are wrong because they will usually come in cocky,” said Michael Vaglia. “And you just want to show that hockey belongs here in North Carolina, and that it can grow and become elite.” The Warriors actually qualified for Nationals two months ago, but because of COVID-19, the wait was endless. Nothing but practice. “This daily grind killed me, I just put in the work every day, waiting for the moment and the opportunity.” Phillips said. For Ward, the challenge was to keep his boys focused and motivated. “There is an end goal, they see the light at the end of the tunnel, they can motivate themselves to perform it.” Ward said. Ward, who has won three Stanley Cups during his NHL career, knows the eternal bond that can come from a win. “No one can take those memories away from you. In 2006 there is still a text chain of the guys who won the Stanley Cup championship. I hope these guys will have the same,” said Ward. Vaglia noted the finality of the upcoming tournament. “It’s a bit bittersweet because it’s a bit sad that this would be the last ride with some guys, but it’s also gratifying to know that all our hard work over the years is paying off and we have a great opportunity to do something special, ”Vaglia said.

